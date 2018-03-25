GALVESTON
Friendswood tennis player Nina Gonzalez let out a big yell on Saturday when she and partner Noah Smistad won match point in their “B” mixed doubles final.
But Gonzalez and all the rest of the Mustangs had plenty more to cheer about, finishing the day with three overall winners while defending their team championship, edging nearby rival Pearland Dawson, 34-30.
“Our players and their families are very excited by the way we showed up today,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said afterward.
Gonzalez and Smistad, seeded No. 3, topped off the Mustangs’ impressive showing with a dramatic 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-2), 6-1 upset of Tyler Lee’s No. 1-seeded Jackson Nowlin and Avery Riley in the championship match.
Earlier, Gonzalez and Smistad, straight-set winners of three matches on Friday, needed another three sets to upset No. 2-seeded Pearland Dawson in the semifinals, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
The tournament win completed a sweep of the two mixed doubles events for Friendswood, as the Mustangs’ Ethan Bui and Quinn Radtke steamrolled to the “A” title.
“Ethan and Quinn pretty well ran the table in the ‘A’ mixed,” Cook said.
Bui and Radtke gave up just two games in the first three rounds, then followed with a 6-0, retired win over No. 4-seeded Dawson in the semifinals.
Later, in the final, Bui and Radtke eased past Tyler Lee’s No. 2-seeded Lilly Deatherage and David Pirtle 6-3, 6-2.
Adding to Friendswood doubles dominance was the No. 2-seeded “B” boys’ doubles team of Natan Bondin and Kiertan Patel, 6-2, 6-3 upset winners over Dawson’s No. 1-seeded Ethan Martin and Jin Wang in the final.
Bondin and Patel advanced to the championship round with four wins, the latter a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 comeback against No. 6-seeded Tyler Lee in the semifinals.
“Seven out of 10 (entries) reached the semifinals or better, and we were able to win tough three-set matches to close out the tournament in the boys’ ‘B’ doubles and the ‘B’ mixed,” Cook said.
Meanwhile, finishing just a win short was the Mustangs’ No. 2-seeded Josh Grewal in the boys’ “B” singles.
Grewal won four times, including a 6-1, 6-4 semifinal victory over Tyler Lee’s No. 6-seeded Zakk Gaston, before losing in the final to DeSoto’s Silas Sandles 6-2, 6-2.
Walking away with a third-place trophy was Friendswood’s No. 4-seeded Maura Mitchell in the girls’ “A” singles.
Mitchell collected three wins on Friday, surviving a 2-6, 6-3, 10-2 quarterfinal win against Denton Guyer’s No. 5-seeded Kaitlyn Ferguson, but lost to Nederland’s No. 1-seeded Jayci Wong, the eventual runner-up, in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.
Mitchell later received a default win over Duncanville’s No. 2-seeded Daniela Padrone-Castillo in the third-place matchup.
Eventually finishing fourth overall were the Mustangs’ No. 4-seeded Adric Christensen in the boys’ “A” singles and the No. 3-seeded “A” girls’ doubles team of Alex Reyes and Linh Van.
“As a coach, I am pretty proud of our players, but I haven’t forgotten the missed opportunities we had in a few close matches late in the day Friday,” Cook said. “We came up short in three quarterfinal matches, losing each of these in third-set tiebreakers.”
That list of misfortunes included Race Haas and Alex Wachowicz in the boys’ “A” doubles, Mia Gonzalez in the girl’s “B” singles, and Maddie Coburn and Jenny Dinh in the girls’ “B” doubles.
“An added bonus is that we were able to showcase all of this close enough to home that we had alumni able to come and watch Friday along with many of our parents Friday and/or Saturday,” Cook said.
“Of course, we enjoy playing well and putting up good results.”
The two-day tournament, co-hosted by the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department and Pasadena Dobie High School, featured 39 schools from throughout the state, including other locals Dickinson, Santa Fe, Texas City and city host Ball High.
