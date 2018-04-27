PEARLAND
Trailing 0-1 in the best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series against the Pearland Dawson Lady Eagles, the Clear Falls Knights needed a spark Friday in order to sweep a doubleheader and move on to the area round.
GAME 2
The Knights found that spark in the top of the seventh inning of the first game of the doubleheader with some clutch at-bats. Tied at 1-1, Chelsi Olvera and Erica Riley combined to drive in the go-ahead runs to help Clear Falls take Game 2 by the final score of 4-1.
Knights starting pitcher Ashlyn Strother pitched her heart out, going all seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.
GAME 3
Clear Falls’ Game 2 win forced a Game 3, as the teams had already decided to schedule Game 3 as the second part of a doubleheader Friday, if needed.
Olvera added to her heroics late in Game 2 with what turned out to be the game-winning hit in Game 3. Clear Falls went ahead 3-2 in the top of the fourth on a clutch two-out double hit by Olvera to score Katie Hoke (lead-off single).
The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with three straight doubles by Ciara Victor, Taylor Presswood (RBI) and Olvera (RBI) in a two-out rally.
Dawson countered with a two-run bottom of the third to tie the game, 2-2. After Brooke Toler’s lead-off single, Kirsten Williams’ bunt single and Madison Smith’s sacrifice bunt, Peyton Ellermann hit an RBI single and Kyra Lunford hit an RBI sac fly.
Clear Falls will face Pasadena Dobie in the area round at a time, date and location to be determined.
