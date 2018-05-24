HOUSTON
Clear Springs got a strong pitching performance from ace Blake Schultz and worked some fielding magic to escape a pair of daunting jams, as the Chargers topped the Cy-Fair Bobcats, 2-1, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A semifinal playoff series Thursday at Schroeder Park.
Schultz threw a complete-game victory, allowing just three hits, three walks and one unearned run with six strikeouts. He sat down the Bobcats in order, including two strikeouts, in the bottom of the seventh to slam the door on the game.
“Game 1 is really important to get your momentum going into Game 2,” Schultz said. “You can play a little more relaxed in Game 2; your back’s not against the wall, so it’s really big.”
A pair of errors helped Clear Springs score the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth. Following a lead-off error, a fielder’s choice and a steal, a two-base error on a tough grounder hit to shortstop by Tyler Hendrickson saw Chase Arnaud cross home plate.
A fielding blunder allowed Cy-Fair to plate its only run in the bottom of the first. After leading off the game with a single and stealing second base, Peyton Chatagnier (2-for-3, double) was caught in a run-down between second and third, but an errant throw from shortstop sailed high, allowing Chatagnier to race home and score.
A lead-off triple by Michael Cervantes helped Clear Springs tie the score, 1-1, in the top of fourth. After a walk drawn by Riley Schulz, Dylan Byrd brought Cervantes home on an RBI sacrifice fly out to right field.
Schultz worked his way out of a jam caused by another Chargers fielding miscue in the bottom of the fourth. After a lead-off walk drawn by Peyton Lewis and a two-base error at third base put runners at second and third with no outs, a grounder back to the pitcher, a strikeout and a grounder to shortstop saw Clear Springs escape the inning unscathed.
“Second and third with no outs, and we got out of that jam,” Clear Springs’ Chris Floyd said. “(Schultz) got after it and just turned it up to another level. Their kid pitched really, really well, too. This is what it’s supposed to be like this time of year.”
Another jam in the bottom of the sixth was erased by Clear Springs in even more stunning fashion. With runners at first and second and no outs, Byrd caught a bunt pop-up, threw out the runner at second, and the shortstop Cervantes threw to first for an inning-ending triple play.
“They got me out of a big-time jam,” Schultz said. “You don’t see that very often, but in the fourth round of the playoffs? I’ll take it any way I can.”
Cy-Fair pitcher Tripp Sealy (seven innings, four hits, one earned run, two walks, eight strikeouts) picked up the tough-luck loss.
The teams will be back at Schroeder Park for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday. If needed, Game 3 is noon at Schroeder Park.
