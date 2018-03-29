Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 6, Alvin 1
ALVIN
Alvin held a 1-0 lead through three innings, before Clear Creek turned the tides in a big top of the fourth, as the Wildcats won Thursday to sweep their season series with the Yellowjackets.
In the top of the fourth, a lead-off double by Jacob Madden followed by Garrett Poston reaching on an error set up a one-out RBI single by Alec Lamar that tied the game, 1-1.
After a single from Logan Spuler, Clear Creek took the lead on a run-scoring error. With two outs, two more errors led to two more runs, and Liam Gunter smacked an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 5-1 lead.
Pete Miller’s two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth added to Clear Creek’s lead.
Matthew Etzel had a multi-hit game for the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 with a double. Poston picked up the win on the mound, scattering seven hits with one unearned run, three strikeouts and one walk. Kyle McClean pitched a scoreless, hit-less seventh inning with one walk.
Clear Creek (5-1 in district) begins a key 24-6A series with Friendswood (4-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood.
Clear Falls 5, Clear Lake 4 (8 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Three homers and an extra inning walk-off Thursday propelled Clear Falls to a sweep of Clear Lake.
Willis Coleman powered Clear Falls to its first two runs with lead-off homers in the bottom of the first and third innings.
Six of the first seven Falcons reached base, which included three consecutive hits to start the fourth and two costly errors that aided Clear Lake to take a 4-2 lead.
Clear Falls answered in the bottom of the inning as Tanner Blackwell connected on a two-out two-run home run.
In the bottom of the eighth, after Braxton Gerek worked a lead-off walk and advanced to third on a Cooper Timmons groundout, Joe Calp (who came in relief and struck out the only batter he faced with two runners in scoring position) was able to carry the momentum over to work some two-out magic as Calp connected on a walk-off run scoring single to send the Knights home happy.
Clear Falls (5-1 in District 24-6A) will next be in action at home against Clear Springs (4-2). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dickinson 7, Clear Springs 5
DICKINSON
Nathan Ingram's heroics helped Dickinson split the district series against Clear Springs on Thursday night.
Four consecutive hits to start the bottom of the second from Kiko Nunez (double), Ingram (single), Kam Johnson (RBI single) and Trint Lopez (single) helped the Gators strike first with a three spot.
With the bases loaded, Andrew Jimenez picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice groundout and during the next at bat, Johnson was able to score on a dropped third strike.
Clear Springs started trimming its deficit in the top of the third when two one-out walks to Chase Arnaud and Michael May led to a Michael Cervantes two-out RBI double.
Both teams added a run to their totals in the fourth inning when Mason Schulz had an RBI double for the Chargers and Guy Garibay countered for Dickinson with a sacrifice fly.
After Clear Springs capitalized on an error to score its fourth run in the fifth, the Chargers tied the game up, starting with a Dylan Byrd hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth.
Courtesy runner Brady Miller stole second base and was driven in by a two-out RBI single by Ryan Chamberlain.
Once again a lead-off hit by a pitch, this time to Cervantes in the top of the seventh, helped the Chargers take the lead, 5-4. Cervantes advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Schulz and to third on a fly out by Ty Luper, setting up Trey Luper’s run-scoring double to left.
With Tuesday night’s Clear Springs walk-off in mind, the Gators returned the favor. A Garibay line-drive double to right kicked started Dickinson’s bottom of the seventh.
After Christian Perez sacrificed Garibay to third on a bunt, Daniel Mosqueda connected on a sacrifice fly tying the game at 5-5. Ingram took his frustration out on the baseball from his teammate Nunez getting plunked in the previous at-bat, sending a walk-off two-run homer to left.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when Dickinson (4-2 in District 24-6A) hosts Alvin (1-5) and Clear Springs (4-2) has a big-time road matchup against Clear Falls (5-1). Both games start at 7 p.m.
Friendswood 5, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Behind Brandon Deskins’s gem on the mound Thursday, Friendswood was able to sweep its district series against Clear Brook.
The Mustangs scored their first run in the top of the fourth thanks to three consecutive one-out baserunners reaching on an error, hit by a pitch and a single to set up Seth Barber’s RBI groundout.
A two-out walk in the fifth to Calvin Whitaker proved costly for Clear Brook, as Jake Davis smoked a run-scoring double to give Friendswood a 2-0 lead.
Whitaker took advantage of two walks sandwiched between an error that loaded the bases, as he welcomed the new Wolverine pitcher with a two-RBI single to left.
After Davis was plunked to load the bases once again, Payton Ditta reached on a catcher’s interference allowing Johnnie Nemecek (walk) to score.
Davis led the Mustangs with two hits, and Evan Albright had Clear Brook’s lone hit.
The last eight outs Deskins recorded were all via strikeout. Deskins struck out 14 and allowed only four base runners (hit, walk, error, hit by pitch) in his complete game winning performance on the mound.
Friendswood (4-2 in District 24-6A) tangles with Clear Creek (5-1) at home 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 21, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (4 innings)
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors made quick and easy work of Marshall on Thursday, pounding out 15 hits while allowing only one base runner (on a single) in the win.
Ball High left little doubt in the outcome of this one, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Dylan Whitehurst had a game to remember, going 3-for-3 and falling just a triple short of the cycle with a two-run home run, an RBI double and and RBI single. Whitehurst also drew a bases-loaded walk for a total of five RBIs, and he scored three runs.
Also having multi-hit games for Ball High were Edgar Salinas (3-for-5, three runs, one RBI, one double) and Trent Raschke (3-for-4, three runs, one RBI). Chris Orton had an RBI triple and two runs scored.
Three different Tors pitchers combined for the shutout, with starter Zane Spence throwing three perfect frames with five strikeouts to pick up the win on the mound. Out of Ball High’s 46 total pitches in the game, 40 were strikes.
The Tors (5-3 in district) will look to keep rolling in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alvin Shadow Creek (2-5).
Santa Fe 5, Alvin Shadow Creek 1
PEARLAND
Santa Fe used timely hitting and a great pitching performance from Rome Shubert to defeat Shadow Creek on the road Thursday night.
Courtesy runner Tyler Fountain (for Shubert, who singled with one out), used his legs to help Santa Fe score its first run of the game in the fourth as Fountain advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home on a Andrew Wardrup hard-hit single to center.
In the fifth, a leadoff single by Blaine Nelson, another single by Tyler Martin and a two-out walk to Josh Blankenship set up back-to-back run-scoring singles by Shubert (two RBIs) and Branden Allen (RBI) to make the score 4-0, Indians.
Santa Fe scored its final run in the sixth, as Dylan Kleinhans connected on a lead-off single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Gregory Adams single moved Kleinhans over to third. This set up Martin’s sacrifice fly to left.
The Sharks’ only run came in the bottom of the seventh that saw three hits with two of those coming with two outs.
Two players combined for half of the Indians’ 10 hits: Shubert with three and Adams with two.
Shubert pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out eight in the victory.
Santa Fe (5-2 in District 23-5A) travels to Galena Park (5-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
Manvel 4, Texas City 0
