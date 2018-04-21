Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 10, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 (5 innings)
HOUSTON
The Santa Fe Indians steadily pulled away from Willowridge and delivered a knockout blow with a big top of the fifth inning to secure a run-rule shortened win Saturday.
After scoring a run in the top of the first, Santa Fe added three runs in the top of the second. With the Willowridge bats largely quiet, the Indians pushed their lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth before a four-run top of the fifth evoked the run rule.
The Indians recorded nine base knocks, led by multi-hit performances from Grant Pfaff (2-for-2, two runs), Tyler Martin (2-for-3, one double, three RBIs, three runs) and Rome Shubert (2-for-4, one double, one RBI). Josh Blankenship smashed a two-run home run and had three RBIs. Also getting an RBI was Blaine Nelson. Caden Rodgers had a double.
Dalton Stevens (win, four innings, eight strikeouts) and Daniel Warren (one inning, one strikeout) combined for the one-hit shutout on the mound.
Santa Fe (12-2 in district) will look to take care of business next week and clinch a district title as the season draws to an end. First up, the Indians host Alvin Shadow Creek (4-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 7, Alvin Shadow Creek 6 (8 innings)
PEARLAND
Fans were treated to an exciting extra-inning game on Saturday afternoon that saw both teams combine for 23 hits (Texas City had 14) as the Stings won on the road.
With one out in the top of the first, three straight base runners started the scoring for Texas City with a fielding error, a Connor Higgs single and a Cotton Rasco run-scoring double to center. Jacob Day’s RBI single accounted for the Stings second run of the inning.
Back-to-back hits from Rasco (single) and Drayton Garza (double) followed by an error loaded the bases for Texas City in the third inning, setting up Andrew Doyle’s run-scoring groundout.
In the fourth, Texas City scored its fourth run when Higgs smacked a two-out RBI single to right, driving in Matt Deering (who was plunked to start the inning).
The Sharks pounced on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fourth in a big way when they had five consecutive players reach base with two outs (that consisted of three singles, an error and hit by a pitch) that aided Shadow Creek to trim its deficit to 4-3.
In a similar fashion like the Sharks did in the previous half, Texas City had four straight Stings reach base that aided to two runs scoring.
Doyle started by fouling off the first five pitches before singling, and Jackson Wray followed with a single to left. After Deering walked to load the bases, Dylan Kimsey laced a two-run single to left making the score 6-3.
Two straight big run-scoring hits by the Sharks’ Sebastian Soliz (two-RBI triple) and Elijah Scott (RBI single) tied the score in the bottom of the fifth.
Texas City was in business when extra innings started after a lead-off single by Rasco and Garza was hit by a pitch. With one out, Doyle walked on four pitches to load the bases. After a pop out, Deering collected the go-ahead RBI on a free pass scoring Rasco.
Stings starting pitcher Jonathan Valdez — eight complete innings, nine hits, six runs (three earned), two strikeouts, and one walk — was able to work around a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth for the win.
Rasco led the Stings’ offense with four hits. Kimsey, Higgs and Garza all had two hits for Texas City.
Texas City (6-8 in District 23-5A) will look to play spoiler as the Stings host Manvel (10-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
