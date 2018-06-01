Multiple superlatives and other top honors were handed out to Galveston County high school soccer players following the season. Here’s a look at who got what in all-district honors.
DISTRICT 24-6A BOYS
Led by Clear Creek, three local players received superlatives in the 24-6A boys soccer honors. Wildcat Kaden Lovett was named the district’s most valuable player, while teammate Ronaldo Gonzalez was picked as the newcomer of the year. Rounding out the superlatives was Friendswood’s Evan Birsinger, the district defensive player of the year.
Also receiving honors from each county school in 24-6A were:
Clear Creek — Andre Caro (first team), Will Norsworthy (first team), David Perez (first team), Kyle Harner (second team), Jordan Pruitt (second team) and Josh Rodriguez (second team)
Clear Falls — Jace McGovern (first team), Alvaro Mellado (first team), Andrew Asdel (second team) and Ben Zapalak (second team)
Clear Springs — Harrison Mooney (first team), Stephen Serghiou (first team), Wesley Picked (second team) and Seth Porter (second team)
Dickinson — Eduardo Escobedo Castillo (first team), Chris Martinez (first team), Riley Martinez (first team), Jonathan Amaya (second team), Miguel Avila (second team), Marco Perez (second team) and Samuel Renovato (second team)
Friendswood — Alex Mai (first team), Zach Montz (first team), Josh Peterson (first team), Michael Black (second team), Kyle Harner (second team) and Josh Murphy (second team)
DISTRICT 24-6A GIRLS
County athletes (plus one other with a county tie) nearly swept the superlatives for 24-6A girls soccer. Clear Springs’ Rana Hussein was named offensive player of the year and teammate Anessa Byerman earned co-defensive player of the year honors. Clear Falls’ Maddie Anderson was the goalkeeper of the year, and Friendswood’s Pumarie Madden was awarded newcomer of the year.
Also of county interest, the district’s MVP, Paige Kanipes of Clear Lake, is the daughter of Santa Fe athletic director and head football coach Mark Kanipes.
Others receiving honors from each county school in 24-6A were:
Clear Creek — Meg Williamson (first team), Elsa King (first team), Madison Fielder (second team), Katie Anduar (second team), Gabby Paganucci (honorable mention), Cassie Kumelski (honorable mention) and Monica Borri (honorable mention)
Clear Falls — Karissa Rulander (first team), Sabrina Saley (first team), Kelsey Fikkert (first team), Elena Koumbias (second team), Hattie Fahnestock (second team), Hannah Neidemayer (second team), Chloe Pertuit (honorable mention), McKayla Heighburger (honorable mention) and Logan Huesler (honorable mention)
Clear Springs — Maddie Fisher (first team), Zoe Jessen (first team), Alyssa Mencacci (first team), Alex Staat (first team), Bella Iovieno (first team), Erica Isom (second team), Syndey Robinson (second team), Katie Marker (second team), Maddie Salas (second team), Sarah Evans (second team), Sam Robinson (honorable mention), Avery Gilbert (honorable mention) and Mya Anders (honorable mention)
Dickinson — Anastasia Rivera (second team), Jocelyn Sanchez (second team), Daisy Olmos (honorable mention), Alexis De La Garza (honorable mention) and Audrey Castro (honorable mention)
Friendswood — Olivia Rhodes (first team), Joanne Kaouk (first team), Blynn Friberg (first team), Caitlin Green (first team), Madysen Lutz (second team), Yosi Bouslog (second team), Sami Brown (second team), Katie Reyes (second team), Jessica Kidd (honorable mention), Victoria Davis (honorable mention) and Mikayla Wiest (honorable mention)
DISTRICT 23-5A BOYS
Texas City’s Dillon Bullock was named defensive MVP, and the Stings led the county in 23-5A all-district honors. Those receiving honors from each county school in 23-5A were:
Ball High — Zane Seigel (first team), Edwin Santos (second team), Michael Tovar (honorable mention), Sergio Rojas (honorable mention) and Miguel Ayala (honorable mention)
Santa Fe — Kenneth Williams (first team), Micah Cerda (second team), Jason Montes (honorable mention), Hayden Featheree (honorable mention) and Michael Valentin (honorable mention)
Texas City — Eric Cabrera (first team), Jonathan Castillo (first team), Alex Paz (first team), Carlos Rodriguez (first team), Alex Aguilera (second team), Chandler Pickett (second team), Juan Rodriguez (second team) and Alex Ramirez (second team)
DISTRICT 23-5A GIRLS
Like the Stings, the Lady Stings had a superlative award (Amanda Valdez, newcomer of the year) and led the county in all-district honorees on the girls’ side. Those receiving honors from each county school in 23-5A were:
Ball High — Haile Hernandez (first team), Marie Louise Livanec (second team), Danielle Lang (honorable mention), Aubrey Mason (honorable mention) and Lillie LeBoeuf (honorable mention)
Santa Fe — Alyssa Williams (first team), Callie Wylie (first team), Brooke Sumbles (first team), Allie Moore (first team), Rachel Bejarano (second team), Samantha Marek (second team), Mia Peloquin (second team), Katie Oldham (second team), Lauren Arcidiacono (honorable mention), Kaitlyn Richards (honorable mention) and Meagan Huddleston (honorable mention)
Texas City — Valdez (first team), Karissa Victoria (first team), Jaycee Thiem (first team) Angy Orea (first team), Valerie Velasquez (first team), Skylar Hernandez (second team), Macy Ray (second team), Jayden Thiem (second team), Ashleigh Rivas (second team), Savannah Summer (second team), Gabby Bjreke (honorable mention), Makenna Solina (honorable mention) and Brooklyn Gallagher (honorable mention)
