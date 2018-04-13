DEER PARK
In a game heavily affected by a strong southerly wind, the Katy Cinco Ranch Lady Cougars used an early second-half barrage of goals to get by the Clear Springs Chargers, 3-1, in the teams’ Region III-6A semifinal match Friday at Abshier Stadium.
“We knew, against this team, the longer we stayed in it, the better,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Foster said. “We were hoping we’d have a lead at halftime, but we didn’t, and we knew it was going to be difficult after halftime.”
The Lady Cougars wasted little time scoring once they had the wind at their backs in the second half, as McKenzie Chew beat the Chargers defense down field and booted a ball into the back of the net in less than 30 seconds.
In the 45th minute, Ali Russell added to Cinco Ranch’s lead with a goal, and Russell was the recipient of a pretty pass by Chew in the 49th minute and cashed in with another goal to push the lead to 3-0.
“The fact that they scored very early, that hurt us,” Foster said. “As soon as we went two down, we changed things the same way as we did against Brazoswood with three in the back, but that’s difficult when you’re playing against players of their quality, and then the third went in.”
Clear Springs broke up the shut out in the 60th minute when a nice ball found the feet of Rana Hussein. Hussein’s shot on goal was saved by Cinco Ranch keeper Olivia Futch, but the rebound was collected by Maddie Salas, who put it away for the goal.
“If we had gotten a second goal at any time before we were out of time, then we would have made them a bit nervous,” Foster said.
Even though Cinco Ranch faced a stiff wind in the first half, the Lady Cougars still created some good chances.
Clear Springs keeper Maddie Fisher made a heads-up save on a rocket of a shot on goal by Chew in the sixth minute, and the defense stopped a pair of dangerous situations in the 16th and 19th minutes.
In the 28th minute, Cinco Ranch’s Makayla Wang sent a nice corner kick into the penalty area, but Chew’s header was snagged by Fisher.
The Chargers (18-6-2 overall, 12-0-2 in District 24-6A) graduate six seniors, five of whom were regular starters.
“I’m happy for them that we had a good season and that they had an opportunity to experience a regional tournament,” Foster said.
Cinco Ranch (24-0-2) reaches the regional championship match for the sixth consecutive season.
