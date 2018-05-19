SANTA FE
Just a day after 10 lives were lost in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, the tight-knit community rallied behind the school’s baseball team Saturday night, packing the stands at Jim Kethan Field in Deer Park.
Although the Indians were eventually topped, 7-0, by the Kingwood Park Panthers and eliminated from the playoffs in their best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series, the team’s decision to play the game after the tragedy gave a town in mourning a chance to escape and, for at least a couple hours, enjoy a good, old-fashioned ball game.
Not only was it a needed escape for the fans, but for the student-athletes, who were hit closest by the carnage at the high school.
“I think that’s part of the healing process, really, to get out and just keep going,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said.
“I think it helped the kids, I think it helped the fans, I think it helped a lot of people,” Wulf added.
The team held a players-only meeting Friday evening to discuss whether they would continue the series, which was postponed Friday, at all.
“When it started, there was about a good minute of silence, everyone just speechless, and one person, I think it was Bryce (Montemayor), was just like, ‘We’ve got to do it for the town,’” Santa Fe senior shortstop Cayge Abbott said. “Then we all just decided we needed to do it and pull together.”
The players from both teams formed a circle with arms wrapped around one another about 45 minutes before the game for a moment of silence and display of unity.
Santa Fe’s fans gave the team a standing ovation as they took the field for warm-ups, as well as when the rosters were introduced — with the loudest roars coming for injured shooting survivors Rome Shubert and Trenton Beazly, both sophomores.
Players and coaches also wore tape around their wrists and forearms with the initials of the 10 victims.
“We knew coming out here, we weren’t coming out here to play baseball, we were coming out here to just overcome what had happened and not let one evil act take anything away from us, and we just wanted to come out here and represent those who were lost,” Abbott said.
Kingwood Park put up a five-spot in the bottom of the second, and added two more runs in the fourth.
A fielding error and a walk drawn by Tommy Ivey helped get the big second inning started with one out. With the bases loaded following back-to-back RBI singles from Matt King and Brett Jones, Brandon Madden drew an RBI walk. A fielder’s choice saw another run cross the plate, and Bryson Jackson (3-for-4) raked an RBI double for the 5-0 lead.
Jackson smashed another two-bagger in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Madden (walk) and Matthew Burke (single).
The Indians continued fighting despite the large deficit, and even gave themselves a good chance to score in the top of the sixth after Blaine Nelson rocketed a lead-off double to left field and Caden Rodgers drew a five-pitch walk. But, Kingwood Park was able to escape the jam.
Kingwood Park pitcher Lee Callison (five shutout innings, one hit, one walk, three strikeouts, 48 pitches) picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers.
Santa Fe’s top batter in the game was Gregory Adams (double, walk).
