TEXAS CITY
Davi Driscoll’s walk-off capped a memorable comeback win for the Texas City Lady Stings in their 6-5 victory over the Manvel Lady Mavericks on Friday night at home.
With Lily Reid on third in the bottom of the seventh and the game tied, Driscoll scored her teammate on a short-field single to clinch the win for the Lady Stings, who improved to 12-4 overall in District 23-5A and forced a three-way tie with Manvel and Galena Park for second place. The tiebreaker is yet to be announced.
“Our girls were ready,” said Texas City head coach Jennifer Oregbesan. “They came out ready to play. We needed everyone tonight and we had to work everyone.”
The Lady Mavericks started off fast with Payton Wilsey drawing a walk and Briana Garcia getting a single. Rylee Bennett then homered to left-center field to give Manvel a 3-0 lead.
But the Lady Stings responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning with Deborah Jaeger’s single to left field before Sydney Moore followed it up with a double. Alexa Mull drove in Jaeger on a sacrifice. Jade Arroyo scored Moore on her sacrifice before the first frame was over.
“That’s something that we’ve been working on because we’ve been down early quite a bit over the season,” Oregbesan said. “We’ve been talking to the girls about not giving up. It paid off tonight.”
Karissa Schnieder’s two-out single scored Wilsey to double the Lady Mavericks’ lead in the fifth.
Once again, the Lady Stings had a response, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Arroyo drew a walk and Tavery Ortiz singled. Reid’s RBI double scored Arroyo and Driscoll’s sacrifice scored Ortiz to tie the game.
Manvel struck back in the sixth after a single by Sydney Macias scored Desiree DeLaGarza for the 5-4 advantage.
Arroyo doubled to center field to lead off the bottom of the seventh for Texas City. Ortiz’s sacrifice advanced Arroyo to third.
Angela Alaniz went in as a courtesy runner and found home on a triple from Reid to tie the game.
“I knew the girls were ready,” Oregbesan said. “They came back with energy. They kept things rolling with hit after hit.”
Addison Greak pitched the entire game for the Lady Mavericks. Moore put in a complete game for the Lady Stings.
“Sydney was awesome,” Oregbesan said. “She’s very composed. She’s the kind of player that you look to in order to keep everything calm.”
