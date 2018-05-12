LEAGUE CITY
A dream season dissolved into a heartbreaking Saturday afternoon for the Clear Falls baseball team as everything that went right for the Knights went wrong in less than four hours.
Atascocita’s Clay Bradford dominated Clear Falls with both his arm and his bat in helping the Eagles eliminate the Knights with a pair of victories in a Region III-6A area round series. Having lost 4-0 at home on Friday, Atascocita won the second game, 5-2, before rolling to a 13-1 victory in the decisive contest that was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule.
“We’ve hit all year long, but our bats didn’t deliver when we needed them today,” said Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood, whose team finished the season with a 25-12 record.
Bradford denied the Knights’ bid to extend their season by scattering five hits and one earned run in Game 2 before hitting a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning in Game 3 as part of an 11-run frame that dashed Clear Falls’ hopes.
Tristan Karles and Evan Bourgeois combined on a no-hitter in the third game as the Knights’ only run came when Gavin Esquivel scored on a wild pitch from Karles in the bottom of the third inning.
Clear Falls made the 1-0 lead stand up until a pair of controversial plays helped Atascocita take the lead for good in the top of the fifth. A questionable hit batsman call resulted in Bradford being given first base before Payton Harden’s double that hugged the first base line led to a pair of runs for the Eagles.
“That took a lot of momentum away from us,” said Youngblood.
The Knights collapsed under the weight of nine walks in a sixth inning that saw seven pitching changes by Clear Falls. The Eagles had a stretch where seven of eight batters reached on free passes.
Defensive mistakes cost the Knights in the second game. Ace Braydon Fisher pitched well, but three Clear Falls errors in the top of the first led to three runs. A sacrifice fly from Graham Whittington in the bottom of the first put the Knights on the board before Fisher and Bradford took control of the contest.
The score remained 3-1 until an RBI single from Karles in the top of the sixth and a solo homer from Macrae Kendrick in the top of the seventh gave the Eagles breathing space. The Knights cut the gap with a sac fly from Willis Coleman and had the bases loaded before Fisher lined out to end the game.
“This program has a lot to be proud of,” said Youngblood, whose team set a school record for wins along with claiming the District 24-6A title. “Each team leaves a legacy, and this one leaves with a remarkable season and a great foundation for the future of Clear Falls baseball.”
The Knights will lose Fisher (school-record 11 wins) among the nine departing seniors.
