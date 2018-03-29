LEAGUE CITY
Friendswood’s Zach Montz caught Brazoswood’s goalkeeper away from his post to help the underdog Mustangs score a 2-1 overtime victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
In the fourth minute of the match’s second overtime period, Bucs keeper Nino Osorio failed to properly clear a ball away, and Montz blasted a ball into the empty net from about 40 yards away
“Zach stepped up with great composure and great vision and just put it in the empty net, and that was all she wrote,” Friendswood head coach Stephen Peter said.
Brazoswood’s Kenneth Almendarez booted in a great cross sent deep into the box in the third minute for a 1-0 lead.
“Giving up that goal early hurt, but it didn’t phase the kids,” Peter said. “They flushed it out of memory and kept going forward.”
Friendswood responded with an equalizer in the 13th minute when Ethan Gamero fired a beautiful pass to Josh Murphy, who headed it into the back of the net.
“Our first goal was a thing of beauty, it was a very nice goal, probably our nicest goal of the year” Peter said. “A great run by the right back, a very unselfish header across the goal,” Peter said. “You couldn’t draw it up any better.”
Later, Friendswood’s Alex Mai’s shot saved by the Osorio, and a Mustangs header attempt in the 12th minute went wide left.
In the 20th minute, a booming free kick from 35 yards out by Brazoswood was saved by Mustangs keeper Mason Hunnicutt, who would be quite busy in the second half.
Murphy sent a shot at the goal in the 33rd minute that bounced off the top crossbar.
Almendarez got two great looks at the goal in the 48th and in the 60th minute, but Hunnicutt made clutch saves on both tries.
Brazoswood controlled things for most of the second half, but the two teams ended regulation still knotted at 1-1.
With only 43.2 seconds left in the first overtime period, the Bucs got a penalty kick opportunity, but the shot ricocheted off the top crossbar.
Friendswood advances to the area round to face the winner of Friday's match between Goose Creek Memorial and Pasadena Dobie.
