The Clear Springs Chargers’ errors and miscues cost them against the Pearland Lady Oilers, 4-1, in Game 1 of the Region III-6A bi-district playoffs Thursday at Pearland High School.
“We just didn’t do our job,” said Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight. “We had Kelly (Maxwell) on the mound, and she was doing well, but we have to play better defense around her."
The good thing for the Chargers is that this is a three-game series and the next game is on their home turf.
“I told them to fight and keep on pushing and to take advantage of the opportunities,” said Knight.
The Chargers’ lead-off hitter Demi Elder started the game with a single and stolen base. Elder would come home after Kelly Baker hit an RBI single at the Lady Oilers’ shortstop Janna Roberts that took a bad hop.
The Lady Oilers answered right back with a run of their own. Roberts would redeem herself from her defensive mishap. She got on base via a single. Ashlin Moreno hit a line-drive double to bring in Roberts to tie the game.
The third inning wouldn’t go the Chargers' way after having three mistakes in the inning that would end up bringing home two runs. Two errors would occur on the same play. The final miscue was on a wild pitch to bring in the runner.
The Lady Oilers' final run in the game came in the fifth inning as Roberts would get her second run scored in the game. The Chargers’ third baseman's throw to first base was wide, which pulled Kayla Roberts off the bag to allow Roberts to score from second base.
The Chargers and Lady Oilers will face off again 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs High School. The Chargers will have to win to stay alive in this best-of-three series.
“Our hitting and our energy, we have to have our energy throughout the whole entire game,” said Knight on improvements for Saturday’s game.
