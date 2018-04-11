Highlighted by a double-gold and double-silver performance by Ball High Lady Tor sophomore Leyha Williams, several Galveston County athletes will go on to compete in next week’s 23/24-5A area track and field meet after fine performances last week in the District 23-5A championships.
Williams tied a school record in the girls long jump (18 feet, 11 inches) and added another gold medal to her collection in the triple jump (37 feet, 8.25 inches). Williams also notched silver medals in the 100-meter hurdles (15.78 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.02 seconds) to advance to area in those events.
Also qualifying for Ball High on the girls’ side, senior Jordan Galloway logged a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 31 feet, 6.5 inches. Senior Niece Thompson finished fourth in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches). Freshman Katie Carter will join Williams at area in the triple jump after her fourth-place finish (34 feet, 8 inches).
In the girls’ running events, freshman Aysha Mitchell qualified for area with fourth-place finishes in the 3,200-meter run (13:59.85) and in the 1,600-meter run (5:58.97).
On the boys’ side, sophomore Kelly Carmicheal’s gold medals in the 3,200-meter run (10:01.20) and the 1,600-meter run (4:37.95) were the highlight of the Tors’ area meet qualifiers. Also qualifying in running events for Ball High was the 4x400-meter relay team with a fourth-place showing.
For the Tors’ field events, sophomore James Stevens (second place, 6 feet) and junior Nigel Green (fourth place, 5 feet, 10 inches) will go to area in the high jump. Sophomore Eric Rodriguez finished third in the discus, throwing 124 feet, 4 inches. Senior Maurice Willis will go to area after his third-place finish in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches). Senior Miguel Pagan-Estrada (fourth place, 43 feet, 4.25 inches) will go to area in the triple jump.
Led by their burgeoning pole vault program, Santa Fe qualified six total competitors for the area meet.
Junior Caitlyn Garza (first place, 10 feet), sophomore Madison Mann (second place, 8 feet) and sophomore Alexys Greenlaw (third place, 8 feet) advance to area in the girls pole vault, and junior Jack Mann (first place, 12 feet, 6 inches), junior Clayton Horn (second place, 12 feet) and sophomore Trent Clarke (fourth place, 11 feet, 6 inches) qualified in the boys pole vault.
Representing the Texas City Lady Stings at the area meet will be junior Sophia Harrington (first place in high jump, 4 feet, 10 inches), as well as the 4x200-meter team (fourth place, 1:48.60).
On the boys’ side for Texas City, sophomore Colton Stunkard finished second in the 3,200-meter run (10:20.72). Junior Jordan Collins recorded third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.24 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.64 seconds).
The 23/24-5A area meet begins next Thursday at Hall Stadium in Missouri City.
