TEXAS CITY
Amanda Valdez and Jaycee Thiem each finished with a hat trick to help the Texas City Lady Stings to a dominating 7-0 bi-district win over the Houston Furr Lady Brahmas on Friday night at home.
Valdez scored all three of her goals in the first half, while Thiem added two of her own to give the Lady Stings a 5-0 lead at halftime as they proved to be too much for the Lady Brahmas.
“I felt like we came out playing very strong,” Texas City assistant coach Jerson Carrasco-Martinez said. “I felt like we did a great job of opening up spaces and that helped us win.”
Thiem gave the Lady Stings a breakthrough with her 13th-minute goal from the right side of the box.
It only took one minute for the Lady Stings to double their advantage when Valdez fired a shot past Houston Furr goalkeeper Yessica Contreras for the 2-0 lead.
Karissa Victoria danced around a few Furr defenders and nearly tripled the lead before her shot went wide right of the goal.
Valdez delivered Texas City’s third goal (her second of the night) with her strike in the 24th minute and the Lady Stings had a commanding lead.
Valdez completed her hat trick with a goal on a corner kick with 4:53 left in the first half.
The Lady Stings continued to dominate possession, and the Lady Brahmas struggled to register a shot on target.
Thiem scored on a corner kick with under a minute to go before halftime to give the Lady Stings a 5-0 advantage.
Thiem began the second half the same way she ended the first, by scoring off a corner kick and securing her hat trick for the night.
“We told the girls that we don’t play a playoff game every day, and whenever you get that opportunity, to play the best that you can,” Carrasco-Martinez said. “Our finishing was great today.”
The Lady Stings were awarded a penalty kick with 5:40 remaining, and Amber Snarr didn’t fail, giving Texas City a 7-0 advantage.
The Lady Stings will advance to the area round of the playoffs where they will face Nederland with a date and place yet to be announced.
“I think we’re working well as a team,” Carrasco-Martinez said. “The girls believe in each other. They did a very good job on playing as a team tonight.”
