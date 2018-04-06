DEER PARK
Kingwood Park flexed its offensive muscle in a 4-1 win over Texas City on Friday at Abshier Stadium.
It was the 18th consecutive win for the District 21-5A champions and sends them to next Friday’s regional semifinals at Turner Stadium.
The Lady Stings did manage to stop the Lady Panthers’ string of nine consecutive shutouts.
Kingwood Park gave up just one goal in 13 district games and outscored their first two playoff opponents 14-0.
The Lady Panthers got on the scoreboard three minutes into the game when Mia Wehby scored off a corner kick from Taylor DeBrosky.
Texas City wasted little time in responding as Jaycee Thiem headed in a well placed corner kick by Ashleigh Rivas in the 12th minute.
The Lady Stings had come close just a minute before, taking a shot that forced Kingwood Park goalkeeper A.J. Weeks to make a diving save.
Offense became hard to come by as the contest progressed, with the Lady Panthers outshooting the Stings, 19-4.
Wehby regained the lead for Kingwood Park with a goal off a rebound in the 26th minute.
Allie Byrd and Brianna Fuhre scored in the second half as the Lady Panthers doubled their lead. Wehby and Lillian Romero assisted on the scores.
Kingwood Park used its advantages in size and speed to control the tempo and spend much of the contest in the offensive end.
Some outstanding saves from goalkeeper Gabby Bjerke kept the Lady Panthers from adding to their lead.
Texas City managed to occasionally blunt the Kingwood Park attack with good play by defenders Thiem, Macy Ray and Savannah Summers.
The Lady Panthers were best able to exploit its advantages in the midfield and on the defensive end, as the Lady Stings were unable to consistently string passes together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.