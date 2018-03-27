LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs and Dickinson put on a fine display of pitching and defense, as the Chargers came through with a 2-1 nine-inning victory over the Gators at home Tuesday.
“That’s just the way things are in our district; it’s an anomaly for games to get out of hand,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said. “We’re just lucky we snuck out with it.”
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Byrd raked a single to right field, and then advanced all the way to third base when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Michael May then sent a dribbler to third base and was ruled safe in a bang-bang play at first base for the walk-off RBI infield single, scoring courtesy runner Craig Smith.
The only other time Dickinson appeared shaky in the field led to Clear Springs’ first run in the bottom of the second. Mason Schulz drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then came all the way home on another wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.
The Gators struck right back in the top of the third, with Daniel Mosqueda lacing a double down the left field line that drove in Guy Garibay (lead-off hit by pitch).
Both teams had other opportunities to plate runs in other innings but each pitcher was able to work their way out of the jams en route to both picking up tough-luck no decisions.
“If we get a hit here or there or get a bunt down, we win it in regulation,” Dickinson head coach Bo Davis said. “That’s just baseball. We had two heavyweights going at it, two really good teams. My guys don’t have anything to hang their heads about. We’ll come back on Thursday, and I’ll put my guys up against any team in the state of Texas.”
Clear Springs starter Blake Schultz threw eight innings with six hits, one earned run, one walk and eight strikeouts. In addition to his walk-off hit, May picked up the win on the mound in relief, throwing one perfect inning with two strikeouts.
“Blake threw really good, and Michael came in and did what he’s supposed to do, and we scratched out a win,” Floyd said. “Blake has had some struggles in a few outings, but we scored runs. And we talked about that there will come a time when we’re not going to do that, and he stepped up and threw really well for us.”
Dickinson starter Hunter Sims threw six innings with just three hits, one earned run, three walks and nine strikeouts.
“He pitched well enough to win,” Davis said. “You hate that for him, but he’s done that all year for us. He keeps us in games, he gives us a chance to win.”
Michael Cervantes (2-for-3, double, triple) and Riley Schulz (2-for-3) had multi-hit games for the Chargers, as did Kiko Nunez (2-for-4) for the Gators.
Clear Springs (4-1 in District 24-6A) and Dickinson (3-2) close out their season series 7 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson.
