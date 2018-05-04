HOUSTON
Clear Falls rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Pasadena Dobie, 4-3, in Friday's Region III-6A area-round playoff contest at Clear Lake High School.
The Knights move on to play Kingwood in next week's quarterfinals.
Trailing by three runs going into the sixth, Clear Falls was badly in need of an offensive spark. Dobie freshman pitcher Alana Ortega was in full control, yielding no hits and four baserunners.
Ortega walked three batters and hit a fourth, but none of those were able to advance past second base.
Katie Hoke walked to lead off the sixth for the Knights before Ortega struck out her seventh batter of the night.
Baylee Freudenberg accounted for Clear Falls' first hit and run batted in with a double that was ruled fair just inside the third base line.
The Knights cut another run off the Longhorn lead when Juli Niedermaier dropped a base hit into short left field that brought in Hoke.
After Chloe Jackson reached on a fielder's choice, Aaliyah Garcia struck the big blow on the inning with a two-run triple to center.
That left Ashlyn Strother, who relieved starting pitcher Payton Bean in the fifth, to face the top of the Dobie lineup in the top of the seventh.
Strother did her job, allowing only an intentional walk to Taylor Pleasants.
Pleasants was walked three times after giving Dobie an early lead with a solo home run in the first.
A two-run single by Jacquelyne Garcia with two outs in the fifth increased the Longhorn margin to 3-0.
Dobie had six hits and nine baserunners in its opening five innings, but stranded six of them.
