HITCHCOCK
Aided by 10 Hitchcock errors, La Marque was able come away with its first district win of the season in a wild 12-11 victory Monday at Hitchcock High School.
“I told them we have to learn how to win, and that’s what we did tonight,” La Marque head coach Tommy Plunkett said.
In his first year at the helm of the Cougars baseball program, Plunkett has seen his team improve exponentially since the start of the season.
“We’ve come a long way since my first day with them,” Plunkett said. “They’re learning the game.”
Hitchcock played with heavy hearts in their first game since 2017 alum Andre Derouen Jr. died Friday rescuing his younger brother from drowning in League City. The team raised a flag with his name and No. 20 and hung the baseball jersey of the two-sport star outside of their dugout.
La Marque scored two runs on four Bulldogs errors in the top of the first inning, but Hitchcock answered with four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks drawn by Jerad Tholen and Quinn Yarn got two runs on the board, Randy Williams stole home plate for another run and Hitchcock’s fourth run came in on an error.
A huge seven-run top of the second saw La Marque take the lead for good, though. Taylor Kemp had a two-run single and Andrew Black drove in a run with the single, while the other four runs all came home on errors.
Hitchcock narrowed the score to 9-7 in the bottom of the second with three runs scoring on errors.
“We came out on fire, but just couldn’t maintain our big innings,” Hitchcock head coach T.J. Moore said.
La Marque got an RBI sacrifice fly from Seth Wright and a run-scoring error in the top of the fourth and an RBI single raked to left field by Myles Launius in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth, and nearly rallied back with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Yarn drove in a run on a groundout, J.J. Gutierrez hit an RBI single and another run came home on an error during the final half-inning.
Both teams were extremely aggressive on the base paths all night, combining for 34 total stolen bases (La Marque 21, Hitchcock 13). Kemp led the Cougars in steals with four, while Richard Limones, Anthony Haynes and Joey White each had three. Freddie Velez had four steals to lead the Bulldogs in that category.
The only multi-hit games came from Hitchcock’s Gutierrez (2-for-2, one run, one RBI) and A.J. Pruitt (2-for-3, two runs).
Both teams won’t return to action until 7 p.m. April 3 when La Marque (1-2 in district) hosts Danbury and Hitchcock (0-3) hosts East Bernard.
