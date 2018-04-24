LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights smacked 16 total base hits — two of which were home runs — in a big 8-3 win Tuesday against the Clear Creek Wildcats at Mallory Field.
“That was really good to see,” said Clear Falls head coach Eddie Youngblood. “If you get 16 hits, and you’ve got Braydon (Fisher) on the mound, you better win."
The win clinches at least a co-district championship for Clear Falls, as the Knights (10-3 in district) remain a game ahead of second-place Friendswood (9-4) — which topped Alvin (5-8), 2-1, on Tuesday — with one game left in the regular season.
Meanwhile, Clear Creek (7-6) finds itself in a need-to-win spot, as Tuesday’s loss dropped the Wildcats into a tie with Dickinson (7-6) — which beat Clear Brook (2-11), 4-2 — for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot. Clear Springs (8-5) pulled a game ahead of Clear Creek and Dickinson by way of a 12-0 run-rule win over Clear Lake (4-9) on Tuesday.
“We’ll see if we can bounce back and basically play for our playoff lives on Friday,” Clear Creek head coach Brent Kunefke said.
A pair of three-run innings saw the Knights pull away. In the top of the fourth, Braxton Gerek (3-for-4, one RBI, one run) belted a lead-off home run over the right field fence to put Clear Falls up, 3-2. Anik Haldar (2-for-4, two runs) followed that up with a single, and later with two outs, Willis Coleman (4-for-5, three RBIs, one run) crushed a two-run home run to right.
In the fifth, Graham Whittington (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) drew a lead-off walk and eventually reached third base on a pair of passed balls. A Tanner Blackwell RBI single brought Whittington home for a 6-2 lead. A groundout and a Haldar single put runners on the corners, and Blackwell raced home on a bad pick-off throw in a display of heads-up base running. Back-to-back singles by Cooper Timmons (2-for-4) and Coleman (RBI) pushed the lead to 8-2.
“They hit the ball really well, and a lot of it was we just couldn’t get them out,” Kunefke said. “It wasn’t like the ball was just finding holes, they were making holes. They were hitting the ball really hard. They were really aggressive offensively, and any time you have Fisher on the mound, you’re going to have trouble scoring runs to match that offense.”
The Knights burst out of the gates swinging hot bats in the top of the first. A lead-off, first-pitch double from Coleman and a first-pitch single from Kaiden Beaty set up an RBI sacrifice fly by Fisher. Whittington followed that up with an RBI single to give Clear Falls an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Clear Creek tied the game thanks to a two-out, two-run home run smashed to right-center by Daniel Burroway, driving in Pete Miller (one-out hit by pitch). The Wildcats’ other run came in the bottom of the fifth, with Alec Lamar driving in Logan Spuler (one-out single) on a two-out RBI single.
Fisher (seven innings, five hits, three runs, two walks, 10 strikeouts) picked up a complete-game win on the mound for the Knights.
Clear Falls and Clear Creek close out their series and regular seasons 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls.
“We control our own destiny, and we’re looking forward to that Friday night,” Youngblood said. “They’re a great team, and they’re not going away. So, we’re going to have to battle for everything we get.”
