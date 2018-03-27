Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Alvin 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats put the game away early with six runs in the first two innings en route to a victory over Alvin at Mallory Field on Tuesday.
In the bottom of the first, courtesy runner Matthew Juarez (running for Jacob Madden who worked a four-pitch walk with one out) scored on a wild pitch for the game’s first run, and then Alec Lamar drove in a run on a groundout. Logan Spuler followed that up with a line-drive RBI double.
Clear Creek pushed its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the second on a two-run single from Garrett Poston and another RBI base knock by Spuler, this time a single.
Spuler’s third RBI of the night, another single, pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Wildcats answered Alvin’s only run of the game in the top of the fifth with one of their own in the bottom half of the frame.
Spuler finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and also notching multi-hit games for Clear Creek were Poston (2-for-2, three runs, two RBIs) and Isaac Lopez (2-for-4).
Tyler Ewald (four innings, one hit, one earned run, three strikeouts, three walks) and Hunter Smith (three innings, no hits, no runs, four strikeouts, one walk) combined to throw a one-hitter.
Clear Creek (4-1 in district) and Alvin (1-4) conclude their season series 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin.
Clear Falls 9, Clear Lake 2
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights scored seven runs in the final four innings to steadily pull away from Clear Lake for a road win Tuesday.
Graham Whittington’s (2-for-2, two RBIs, one run, one triple) two-out, two-run single in the top of the first gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead before their late parade of runs.
An error and a passed ball saw two more Clear Falls runs score in the top of the fourth. The teams traded a run apiece in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth before a Tanner Blackwell lead-off home run and a Braydon Fisher two-out RBI single pushed Clear Falls’ lead to 7-1 in the top of the sixth.
The Knights got a pair of RBI singles from Willis Coleman and Gavin Esquivel in the top of the seventh for good measure.
Fisher (six innings, three hits, one unearned run, 11 strikeouts, two walks) rebounded from a rocky outing on the mound last week to throw a gem and pick up the win in this one.
The Knights (4-1 in district) will have the home field advantage when they close out the season series with the Falcons (1-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friendswood 5, Clear Brook 4
FRIENDSWOOD
District records were thrown out the window when these two crosstown rivals tangled Tuesday, as the Friendswood Mustangs denied Clear Brook its first district win of the season in a come-from-behind walk-off win at home.
Trailing for most of the game, the Wolverines tied the game, 3-3, with a two-run top of the fifth before taking the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but they could not stop the Mustangs’ rally in the bottom of the seventh.
A suicide squeeze bunt laid down by Calvin Whitaker scored Izaac Pacheco to tie the game, 4-4, and then Payton Ditta drove in Johnnie Nemecek (2-for-3, two runs) on a two-out walk-off RBI single.
Friendswood grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Pacheco and an RBI bunt single laid down by Jake Davis.
Clear Brook cut the lead in half with a run in the top of the second, while Friendswood added another run in the bottom of the fourth on a steal of home plate by Reid Nickerson.
The Mustangs (3-2 in district) will be looking for the season series sweep of the Wolverines (0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clear Brook.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 15, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
The Indians scored a plethora of runs (11) in the first inning to cruise to a run-rule home district contest over Fort Bend Willowridge.
Three Santa players collected two hits: Justin Kirsch (two runs), Josh Blankenship (three runs) and Rome Shubert (three RBIs).
Also having meaningful stats were Grant Pfaff (three runs), Tyler Martin (two runs) and Andrew Wardrup (two RBIs).
Dalton Stevens struck out 10 and walked one in his five-inning complete-game victory on the mound for the Indians.
Santa Fe (4-2 in District 23-5A) will be back in action 7 p.m. Thursday as the Indians travel to Alvin Shadow Creek (2-4).
Texas City 5, Shadow Creek 2
TEXAS CITY
Thanks to a big fifth inning, Texas City defeated Shadow Creek on Tuesday.
The Stings answered the Sharks’ run in the top of the second with a run of their own in the bottom of the third after Connor Higgs connected on a lead-off single to center and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Andrew Doyle then smoked a run-scoring single to knot the game at 1-1.
Both teams’ last scoring inning was the firth. After Shadow Creek scored in the top with a sacrifice fly, Texas City quickly erased the deficit thanks to the first eight players reaching base in a four-run inning.
Higgs started the base running train with a triple to right and scored on a Dylan Kimsey single.
The Sharks defense let down their new pitcher by committing a fielding error on a Doyle ground ball, allowing Doyle to advance to second and Kimsey to third.
Drayton Garza wasted no time by connecting on a first-pitch sacrifice fly to left giving Texas City a 3-2 lead.
After Gabriel Bovio walked and Jacob Day singled to load the bases, Matthew Quintana's RBI fielder’s choice groundout and Cotton Rasco’s run-scoring single produced the last two runs.
Higgs (two runs) and Day each collected two hits for the Stings.
Jonathan Valdez picked up the win for Texas City, pitching a complete game, allowing four hits, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.
Texas City (3-3 in District 23-5A) next has a big road game at first place Manvel (5-1).
