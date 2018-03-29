HOUSTON
Five minutes from pulling off a monumental upset, Clear Creek was unable to hold a one-goal lead and ended up falling, 3-1, to Elsik in Thursday's boys bi-district game at Crump Stadium.
Freshman Ronaldo Gonzalez scored in the 38th minute to provide the Wildcats a stunning 1-0 lead against a 17-0-2 Rams squads ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today.
Paced by outstanding play from goalkeeper Tristan Dobsen and defender Will Norsworthy, Clear Creek held on to that lead through 75 minutes of defense.
Elsik managed to tie the contest in the 75th minute when Steven Guillen took in a pass from Jose Umana.
"That was a huge punch in the stomach," Clear Creek coach Chris Cobb said. "We tried to stay compact on defense and did that successfully. The game became more open in overtime, which was to (Elsik's) advantage."
Elsik's speed and athletic prowess was on full display in the two overtime periods. The Rams got goals from Edgar Renteria and Mayno Linares to secure the victory.
"(Clear Creek) played very well on defense," Elsik coach Vincenzo Cox. "Their goalkeeper did a great job. He kept them in the game. We needed to stay patient."
Clear Creek dropped nine of its 10 field players back on defense, playing four defenders across the back and using its midfield to flex across the middle.
The Wildcats did an outstanding job of keeping the speedy Rams from centering passes from the outside onto the feet of crossing attackers.
Elsik threatened on multiple occasions, but was unable to finish until the final five minutes.
"We showed no fear for 100 minutes," Cobb said. "We knew how good Elsik was. We came out with a game plan and executed it. We showed great defensive awareness."
