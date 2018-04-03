Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Friendswood 11, Clear Creek 4
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs used two big five-run innings to defeat the Clear Creek Wildcats at home Tuesday.
A lead-off single to left by Matthew Etzel, two hit-by-pitches to Jacob Madden and Daniel Burroway to load the bases, followed by a Friendswood fielding error allowing two runs to score, gave the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead.
Friendswood roared back in the bottom of the third, connecting on six hits — including four consecutive singles — that aided five runs to cross the plate.
Collecting RBIs in the inning were Jake Davis (single), Isaiah Naylor (groundout) and Kevin Newkirk (single).
In the fourth, two doubles led to Friendswood scoring its sixth run when Calvin Whitaker’s one-out double drove in Johnnie Nemecek, who had one of the lead-off variety.
Clear Creek responded for its final run in the game in the next half with back-to-back hits to start the inning, with Burroway’s line drive single to left scoring Garrett Poston (double).
With two Mustangs on (Johnnie Nemecek double and Calvin Whitaker intentionally walked) and two outs, five straight batters reached base aiding Friendswood to tack on another five runs.
Highlighting the base parade was two-RBI singles by both Davis and Newkirk.
Nemecek (three runs) and Poston (two runs) each had three hits for their respective teams.
Whitaker (two runs), Davis (three RBIs, two runs) and Newkirk (three RBIs) all had two hits for the Mustangs.
Both teams will back in action when Friendswood (5-2 in District 24-6A) hits the road to Clear Creek (5-2). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Clear Falls 2, Clear Springs 0
LEAGUE CITY
In what was a pitchers’ duel between Clear Falls’ Braydon Fisher and Clear Springs’ Blake Schultz, the Knights used some two-out magic with three consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning to win against the Chargers on Tuesday night.
After Cooper Timmons hustled out a bunt single, Willis Coleman smoked a double to center driving home Timmons.
Kaiden Beaty then followed with a run-scoring single, scoring courtesy runner Nick Mueller.
Of the eight combined hits, Clear Springs’ Dylan Byrd was the only player to register two hits.
Fisher struck out 11 in his complete game, walking one and giving up three singles in the victory.
Schultz was handed the tough-luck loss pitching all six innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, one walk and striking out eight.
Both teams will tangle once again 7 p.m. Friday as Clear Falls (6-1 in District 24-6A) travels to Clear Springs (4-3).
Alvin 19, Dickinson 2 (5 innings)
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators had a night to forget as the Alvin Yellowjackets stunned them on their home field Tuesday night.
Trailing 4-2 through four innings, Dickinson saw Alvin put up a whopping 15 runs in the top of the fifth. A lead-off double by Carson Keithley followed by two errors plated the first two runs of the inning. A walk and hit batter loaded the bases with still no outs, and Logan Ptak clocked a two-run double for an 8-2 lead.
The runs kept on coming with an RBI single by Charles Gordon and a two-run double by Jerran Schiller pushing the Jackets’ lead to 11-2. After finally recording an out, Keithley was back up for his second at-bat of the inning and lined an RBI single. Four more runs scored on two errors and a bases-loaded walk to balloon the lead to 16-2. An RBI double by Gordon and a two-run single by Spencer Ouellette closed out the run parade.
Dickinson actually started out this game by taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Kiko Nunez that plated Guy Garibay (lead-off single) and a two-out RBI single from Hunter Sims that scored Christian Perez (no-out walk).
Garibay had two of Dickinson’s three total hits
Alvin cut the lead in half in the top of the third and took the lead for good with a three-run top of the fourth.
Dickinson (4-3 in district) will hope for a better result when the Gators close out their season series with Alvin at 7 p.m. Friday at Nolan Ryan Field.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 9, Alvin Shadow Creek 3
PEARLAND
Behind a big day at the plate from Austin Lawrence, the Ball High Tors took an early lead and steadily pulled away for a big road win Tuesday over Shadow Creek.
Lawrence went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored and was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
The Tors grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI suicide squeeze bunt laid down by Dylan Whitehurst that scored Lawrence (lead-off double) and an RBI grounder from Trent Raschke scoring Edgar Salinas (no-out bunt single).
In the top of the third, Whitehurst (one-out walk) scored on dropped third strike passed ball that, coupled with a throwing error, saw Jayson Rodriguez reach third base. Raschke took advantage of the Sharks’ miscue with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
After Whitehurst drove in Lawrence (lead-off hit by pitch) on an RBI double in the top of the fourth, Shadow Creek scored its first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Lawrence’s lead-off home run in the top of the sixth got that run back, though, and Ball High made sure to put the game out of reach with a three-run top of the seventh on Lawrence’s one-out two-run triple and Salinas’s RBI sac fly.
Whitehurst, who picked up the win on the mound, also had a multi-hit day (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run). Every Tor in the lineup reached base at least once, with all but two collecting base hits (10 total).
Ball High (6-3 in district) returns home for a 1 p.m. game Saturday against in-county rival Texas City (4-4).
Santa Fe 5, Galena Park 2
GALENA PARK
In a battle of 5-2 district teams, Santa Fe was victorious on the road.
The scoring was started in the first inning as both teams exchanged two runs.
After a lead-off error, back-to-back run-scoring hits by Grant Pfaff (single) and Josh Blankenship (double) had the Indians on the board.
Gregory Adams used patience at the plate (lead-off walk on eight pitches) and his legs — which saw him advance to second on a Blaine Nelson sacrifice bunt, steal third and race home on a sacrifice fly to left by Caden Rodgers — to give Santa Fe a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth.
Four singles in the fifth was the key for the Indians to score their final two runs.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Andrew Wardrup and Adams ended the singles parade.
Jacob Long started for the Indians, going six-plus strong, allowing five hits, no earned runs (two unearned), two walks and striking out seven in the win.
After Long issued a lead-off walk in the seventh, Tyler Fountain was called on for the save that saw a fielder’s choice groundout, a strikeout, a stolen base and the next batter recorded a double, but the runner at second was gunned down at home by the center fielder Rodgers to end the game.
Blankenship recorded the only two-hit performance.
Santa Fe (6-2 in District 23-5A) travels to Fort Bend Marshall (1-7) on Friday at 7p.m.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
