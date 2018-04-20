Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 8, Clear Creek 5
LEAGUE CITY
Unlike their comeback win Tuesday, the Clear Creek Wildcats could not rally past a big deficit against Clear Lake in their season series finale Friday at Mallory Field.
After trading runs in the first inning (a two-out RBI single from Alec Lamar scored Clear Creek’s run), Clear Lake had a four-run top of the third to grab a sizable lead.
The Wildcats immediately started to claw away at the Falcons’ lead with a three-run bottom of the third. Three consecutive one-out singles from Matthew Etzel, Garrett Poston and Lamar (RBI) cut the lead to 5-2, and then two runs came home on a line-drive single hit by Isaac Lopez.
It remained a 5-4 game until the top of the seventh when Clear Lake plated three runs to earn some breathing room. Lamar’s third RBI of the night (fielder’s choice) cut the lead to 8-5, but Clear Creek could not rally any further.
Etzel (3-for-4, double, two runs) and Lamar (2-for-4, three RBIs) had multi-hit games for Clear Creek.
The Wildcats (7-5 in district) will be fighting for their playoff lives in their regular season-ending series against first-place Clear Falls (9-3). The first game of the series will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory Field.
Clear Falls 2, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
Two early runs were enough for the Clear Falls Knights to edge the Dickinson Gators on Friday and sweep their season series.
Both Knights runs came in the top of the second. Three consecutive batters reached base (error, Anik Haldar walk, Jonathan Pascale RBI single) with one out to score the first run of the frame. With two outs, Haldar scored on a wild pitch for what turned out to be the game-winning run.
It was the Gators’ turn to score on three straight batters reaching base with one out, with an error, a Daniel Mosqueda single and a Kam Johnson RBI double. Mosqueda was later tagged out trying to advance home on a Guy Garibay grounder.
In a brilliant performance on the mound for a complete-game win, Pascale (seven innings, four hits, two strikeouts, no walks) retired 14 of Dickinson’s next 15 batters to end the game following Johnson’s RBI knock, with Kiko Nunez (single) the only Gators batter to reach base in that span.
A strong performance from Dickinson starting pitcher Nate Ingram (seven innings, six hits, two strikeouts, three walks) was all for naught.
Pascale (2-for-3, one RBI) and Johnson (2-for-3, two doubles, one RBI) had multi-hit games.
Both teams will have important final regular season series beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (9-3 in district) will be looking toward clinching the young program’s first-ever district title at Clear Creek (7-5), and Dickinson (6-6) will try to scratch its way into the playoffs at home against Clear Brook (2-10).
Friendswood 4, Clear Springs 3
LEAGUE CITY
A sixth-inning run for Friendswood saw the Mustangs emerge victorious Friday, splitting their season series with the Clear Springs Chargers in a back-and-forth affair.
Seth Barber came through in the clutch with the game-winning hit in the top of the sixth, knocking in pinch runner Asa Ehrlich (running for Jake Davis, who reached base on an error to lead off the inning). Davis was moved to second on a Payton Ditta sacrifice bunt, and then replaced on the base paths by Ehrlich, who scampered to third base on a groundout.
Each team got on the scoreboard early with runs in the first inning. After Johnnie Nemecek (single), Izaac Pacheco (single) and Calvin Whitaker (walk) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, Clear Springs conceded a run to turn a double play. But, Bradley Wilcott was able to notch another run on an RBI single.
A one-out solo home run by Michael Cervantes cut Friendswood’s lead to 2-1. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Clear Springs tied things up after Riley Schulz reached on an error, courtesy runner Michael May stole second base and Dylan Byrd made May’s day by driving him home on an RBI single.
A couple of two-out free passes on a catcher’s interference and a walk set up a run-scoring error, and Friendswood re-took the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fourth.
The Chargers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Schulz walked with two outs, advanced to second on a passed ball and was brought home on a Byrd RBI single.
Pacheco (2-for-4, triple, run) and Nemecek (2-for-4, run) had multi-hit games for Friendswood, and Byrd (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Chase Arnaud (2-for-3) did the same for Clear Springs.
Both teams will be looking to remain among the district’s playoff-bound teams as they embark on their final two-game series of the regular season, starting 7 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-4 in district) will be at Alvin (5-7), and Clear Springs (7-5) hosts Clear Lake (4-8).
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 8, Alvin Shadow Creek 5
GALVESTON
A big bottom of the third inning was enough for the Ball High Tors to eventually hang on for a win over the Shadow Creek Sharks at home Friday.
Already leading 1-0, the Tors paraded six runners across home plate in the bottom of the third, during which the first seven batters all reached base. A single from Edgar Salinas, a walk drawn by Dylan Whitehurst and a single from Jayson Rodriguez loaded the bases with no outs, and then a three-base error cleared the bases for a 4-0 lead.
Spencer Addison smacked an RBI single, and then came home on another three-base error. A one-out bases-loaded walk drawn by Salinas drove in the final run of the inning for a 7-0 lead.
Ball High scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth to answer Shadow Creek’s first run of the contest scored in the top half of the frame.
The Tors pushed their first runner across home plate in the bottom of the second in a two-out rally. Addison singled, Chris Orton walked and Adam Trevino was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Brendan Neumann drew a bases-loaded walk.
Shadow Creek made things a little interesting with a four-run top of the seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Ball High (10-4 in district) is right back at it noon today in an important game at Manvel (9-4).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
