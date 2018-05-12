DICKINSON
The La Porte Bulldogs used a four-run explosion in the fourth inning to help knock the Dickinson Gators out of the playoffs in their 7-1 win in the Region III-6A area round Saturday afternoon in Dickinson in Game 3 of the series.
After losing the first game of the series on Friday, the Gators battled back with a 10-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday and force a winner-take-all showdown shortly after.
GAME 3
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to clinch the series, 2-1.
Both teams wasted scoring opportunities early in the contest, and the game remained scoreless through the first three and a half innings.
The Gators quickly loaded the bases in the first inning but couldn’t capitalize after a double play by the Bulldogs.
Singles by Trint Lopez and Andrew Jimenez and an intentional walk for Kam Johnson loaded the bases again for the Gators in the second inning, but Dickinson still couldn’t get a run out of it.
Mark Gomez singled to left field before Brett Bihm got on base with a single. Joseph Vasquez put a runner in scoring position but couldn’t plate anyone in the bottom of the second inning.
But the Bulldogs found a way to get on the board in the fourth inning. Singles by Josiah Castro, Bihm and Tyler Crawford loaded the bases and Vasquez’s RBI single to right field put the Bulldogs ahead. Kacey MoCoy’s three-run triple into deep left field cleared the bases for a 4-0 lead.
Dickinson responded in the fifth when Kiko Nunez plated Daniel Mosqueda before getting out at second.
Gators starting pitcher Nathan Ingram came off the mound in the fifth inning and was replaced by Connor Greer.
Noe Cruz scored on a passed ball soon after for the Bulldogs, and Crawford’s walk had runners at each base. Vasquez’s two-run single extended the Bulldogs’ lead.
“We just tried to put something together which is what we didn’t do in Game 2,” said La Porte head coach Ricky Torres. “Kacey (McCoy) came out with a big hit and was able to get the ball over their heads and took off from there.”
GAME 2
Needing a win to stay alive, the Gators run-ruled the La Porte Bulldogs in a 10-0 victory after five innings in Game 2 on Saturday to even the series.
The Gators scored four runs in the fifth to end the contest early and force a third game.
Dickinson’s starting pitcher Hunter Sims only gave up two hits total from his five innings on the mound.
The Gators wasted no time at the start of Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning an RBI triple from Guy Garibay to score Mosqueda. Nunez followed it up with a sacrifice fly to double the Gators’ lead.
Andrew Jimenez’s RBI single in the second frame made it 3-0.
Garibay’s triple in the third scored Mosqueda and Nunez plated his teammate with an RBI double to center field.
Lopez’s leadoff home run in the fourth went over the left field fence.
With the bases loaded in the fifth, Lopez scored two runners on a left field single and the Bulldogs replaced starting pitcher Dylan Conde with Daniel Pineda. Jimenez’s two RBI single ended the game early on run rules.
“We really didn’t come out and swing the bat like we should’ve in that first game,” Torres said. “They came out and did a great job.”
