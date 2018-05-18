HOUSTON
In the wake of of Friday’s deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, nearby Clear Springs High School’s playoff game became about more than just baseball, and the Chargers delivered a win for not just one, but two fan bases.
“Our kids play with those guys all summer, so there’s a lot of friends over there and families and families of friends,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said.
“I didn’t know coming into this how we were going to play today after all that happened,” Floyd added. “I knew there would be kind of a peace over our kids, knowing they would be playing for something bigger than themselves.”
With Santa Fe athletes and fans joining the Clear Springs fans Friday night at Schroeder Park, the Chargers defeated the state-ranked Kingwood Mustangs, 8-6, in eight innings to sweep their Region III-6A quarterfinal series.
Clear Springs advances to the regional semifinals and will play Cy-Fair at a time, date and location to be determined. It’s the first regional semifinal appearance in Chargers baseball history.
The game was as bizarre as it was exciting, as a wild Kingwood pitching staff combined for 14 walks and three hit by pitches, which contributed to Clear Springs scoring its eight runs with just three base hits.
“In the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter how you score, you just want to score,” Floyd said.
The Chargers scored the go-ahead runs in a two-out rally in the top of the eighth inning. Michael Cervantes was hit by a pitch, and Riley Schulz (four walks) and Dylan Byrd earned walks to load the bases. Trey Luper (2-for-5) hustled out an RBI infield single and Ty Luper drew a bases-loaded walk for the 8-6 lead.
Kingwood’s severe pitching control issues helped Clear Springs score two runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the top of the fifth.
Four walks — drawn by Riley Schulz, Byrd, Ty Luper and Mason Schulz (RBI) — and a run-scoring wild pitch accounted for the Chargers’ runs in the top of the fourth.
After Kingwood got a run back on a Masyn Winn lead-off home run in the bottom of the fourth, Clear Springs struck back in the top of the fifth. Consecutive one-out walks worked by Cervantes and Riley Schulz, set the table for a two-run triple smashed by Byrd. Trey Luper followed up with an RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch for the 6-1 lead.
But Kingwood rallied back with a three-run bottom of the fifth and a two-run bottom of the sixth to tie the game, 6-6. Back-to-back one-out singles from Ben Cegelski and Tre Richardson (3-for-5) and a two-out walk drawn by Winn loaded the bases, and a double smacked into the left-center gap by Austin Flematti cleared the bases to cut the lead to 6-4.
With runners on the corners in the sixth, Jake Byers (lead-off single) scored on a balk and Richardson came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to plate Jonathan Cashion (one-out single) and tie the game.
