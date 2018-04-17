LEAGUE CITY
Behind a gem of a complete-game outing from ace Braydon Fisher and some timely hits, the Clear Falls Knights logged a 4-1 win Tuesday over the Dickinson Gators in a bout between two district title hopefuls.
Clear Falls’ (8-3 in District 24-6A) win, coupled with Clear Springs’ (7-4) 4-0 win Tuesday over Friendswood (7-4), leaves the Knights all alone in first place in district. With Clear Creek’s (7-4) 5-4 win Tuesday over Clear Lake (3-8) also factored in, Dickinson (6-5) currently finds itself a game back for a playoff spot with three games to go.
“They’re the defending district champions, it’s going to through them,” Clear Falls head coach Eddie Youngblood said. “One of our slogans is to ‘stay humble and hungry.’ We can’t let up. We just have to keep doing what we do and keep battling.”
The Knights and Gators close out their season series 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
Fisher threw all seven innings surrendering one run with just three hits and one walk and 10 strikeouts.
“Any time he’s sharp, you definitely feel confident,” Youngblood said.
Lead-off batters reaching base in the bottom of the second and third innings helped the Knights get out to a 3-0 lead.
Graham Whittington drew a five-pitch walk to start the bottom of the second, but Gators starting pitcher Hunter Sims did his best to escape the jam by striking out the next two batters. However, Anik Haldar came through in the clutch, raking an RBI double to the wall in right-center field for a 1-0 lead.
Cooper Timmons smacked a lead-off single to the right-center gap to begin the bottom of the third. That was followed by a walk drawn by Willis Coleman, and then both runners advanced on a passed balls, allowing Fisher the chance to help his own cause with an RBI sacrifice fly hit to center. During the next at-bat, courtesy runner Langston White (who advanced to third on the Fisher sac fly) raced home on another passed ball to give Clear Falls a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kaiden Beaty reached base on a one-out error, and after a sharply-hit single by Fisher, Whittington blooped an RBI single to left field for a 4-0 advantage.
“They got four runs and two of those were from walks, one of those was a lead-off walk. If we cut down on that, it’s a different ball game,” Dickinson head coach Bo Davis said. “The way we’re swinging it right now, we can’t afford to make little mistakes like that.”
Dickinson scored its lone run in the top of the sixth when Daniel Mosqueda laced a lead-off double down the left field line, and was driven home on a one-out single shot into left field by Nathan Ingram.
The Gators only other real threat to score began with one out in the top of the fifth when Andrew Jimenez broke up Fisher’s no-hitter and advanced to second base on a balk. But, Fisher sat the next two batters down on swinging strikeouts to end the half-inning.
