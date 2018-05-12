CROSBY
The Santa Fe Indians got the bats going and got a gutsy performance from sophomore starting pitcher Dalton Stevens on Saturday afternoon in Crosby to defeat the defending Class 5A state champion Port Neches-Groves Indians, 5-1, in the winner-take-all third game of their Region III-5A area round best-of-three playoff series.
“I love the team, I love my guys, I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” Stevens said. “We didn’t think this third game was going to happen, and we just came out here and we battled.”
Nerves were high for both teams to start the game, but it was PN-G that made the costly mistakes early.
“My stomach was in knots, man, so nervous,” Stevens said. “I tried to get as mentally prepared as I could. I don’t think I’ve ever been so prepared for a game, but so nervous.”
PN-G starter Brandon Petix’s first pitch of the game in the bottom of the first inning nailed Santa Fe lead-off hitter Tyler Martin in the leg to put the speedster on base. After Martin stole second base and with one out, Josh Blankenship raked an opposite-field RBI single to right field, and a fielding error allowed Blankenship to race all the way the third base on the play.
With two outs in the first, Gregory Adams (2-for-2) came through with an RBI single to right, scoring courtesy runner Nicholas McDonald to push the lead to 2-0.
With Stevens (seven innings, three hits, one earned run, three walks, one strikeout) battling on the mound, those first-inning runs were all Santa Fe would need, but the offense was sure to add some insurance runs to give Stevens and the defense some breathing room.
“About a month and a half ago, we had a nice little streak there where we were getting six, seven, eight hits a game, and then when we got to Galena Park toward the end of district, that kind of just went away, and it went away almost until just today,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said. “I told them, we needed to have that (hitting) team to win here today, and that team came, I guess.”
Santa Fe scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of some textbook small ball. Rome Shubert led off the frame with a single shot through the left side of the infield and was moved to second on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by Adams.
A line-drive single just beyond the third baseman’s grasp from Cayge Abbott (2-for-3) put runners on the corners, and pinch hitter Bryce Montemayor did his job, dropping an RBI single into center field. Following a walk drawn by Caden Rodgers, pinch hitter Dylan Kleinhans sent a tricky fly ball into foul territory that allowed Abbott to tag up and score for a 4-0 lead.
“After the bottom of the fourth when we put those two on, that helped a lot, and then we just started coasting,” Stevens said.
Santa Fe tacked on one final run in the bottom of the fifth, when Abbott laced a two-out RBI single to left-center, scoring Shubert, who reached on a fielder’s choice runner’s interference on what would have been a single.
PN-G came up short in an attempted two-out rally in the top of the seventh. Drake Varnado drove in Austin Post (hit by pitch) with an RBI double, but that would be all the damage PN-G inflicted.
Santa Fe advances to the Region III-5A quarterfinal round to face Kingwood Park in a best-of-three series Thursday, Friday and, if needed, Saturday. Games are set to start at 7 p.m., 7 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. A neutral location is in the works for the series, but not yet finalized.
