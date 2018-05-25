HOUSTON
The Cy-Fair Bobcats pounced on early Clear Springs mistakes and kept the runs coming, as the Chargers fell, 8-3, in Game 2 of their best-of-three Region III-6A semifinal series Friday at Schroeder Park.
“We did get a lot of hits, but we gave up a lot of unearned runs, and you can’t give up unearned runs at this time of year,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said. “Their four-run inning should’ve been a zero-run inning. They capitalized on it. … They didn’t really make any mistakes, but we didn’t capitalize when we had guys in scoring position.”
After having the minimum at-bats through three innings, Cy-Fair put up a four-spot in the top of the fourth to erase an early one-run deficit. Peyton Lewis smashed an RBI double to plate Peyton Chatagnier (lead-off bunt single) to get the scoring started. Following back-to-back errors, one of which scored a run, Dylan Felt clubbed a two-run triple to push the lead to 4-1.
The Bobcats tacked on a run in the top of the fifth when Tyler Ashy led off the inning with an infield single, reached third on a groundout and wild pitch and was driven home on a Jacob Schoenvogel RBI sacrifice fly.
Cy-Fair got another run on another RBI sac fly in the top of the sixth, this one from Rhett McCaffety that plated courtesy runner Brandon Ellisor (in for Justin Flores, who led off with a walk).
In the top of the seventh, the Bobcats put the final touches on their scoring eruption with a two-run single by Dylan Felt driving in Schoenvogel (one-out walk) and Lewis (one-out single).
Clear Springs broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second courtesy of a two-out RBI triple hit into the right-center gap by Kai Woodard, driving in Trey Luper (one-out single).
The Chargers added another run in the bottom of the fifth and one final one in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Cervantes laced an RBI single into left field to score Chase Arnaud (lead-off single) in the fifth, and Arnaud (lead-off single) scored again in the seventh off an RBI single by Riley Schulz.
Arnaud (2-for-3), Luper (2-for-3), Cervantes (2-for-4) and Michael Gillaspia (2-for-3, double) had eight of Clear Springs’ 10 total hits. Felt (2-for-3) and Lewis (2-for-3) had four of Cy-Fair’s seven total hits.
Blake Wilson (6 1/3 innings, nine hits, three earned runs, two walks, six strikeouts) was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats.
The deciding third game of the series will be noon Saturday back at Schroeder Field.
“We’ll be all right, we’ll bounce back tomorrow and get after it,” Floyd said. “I wouldn’t expect anything to be easy this time of year.”
