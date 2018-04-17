Galveston County high school baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Clear Lake 4
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats fell behind early but clawed their way all the way back and survived a seventh-inning scare to beat Clear Lake on Tuesday.
In the top of the first, Matthew Etzel’s one-out triple set up Garrett Poston for an RBI groundout to give Clear Creek an early 1-0 advantage, but Clear Lake scored all four of its runs in the bottom half of the opening inning to take the lead.
Liam Gunter and Logan Spuler started the top of the third with back-to-back singles, and Poston’s one-out three-run home run tied the game up at 4-4.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, Poston drove in the game-winning run with an RBI double that scored Spuler (one-out walk).
The Wildcats got a scare from the Falcons with one out in the bottom of the seventh, as Colin Fletcher (single), Donovan Sweeney (error) and Keishiro Hara loaded the bases in consecutive at-bats. But, Clear Creek relief pitcher Gehrig Haslem escaped the jam with a strikeout and a fly out to end the game.
Haslem was the winning pitcher, throwing three shutout innings with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Poston was the star of Clear Creek’s batting order, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Clear Creek (7-4) and Clear Lake (3-8) close out their season series 7 p.m. Friday at Mallory Field.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Ball High 15, Fort Bend Willowridge 0 (5 innings)
HOUSTON
The Ball High Tors used big second and third innings to make short work of Willowridge on the road Tuesday.
A lead-off double by Austin Lawrence, a sacrifice bunt by Edgar Salinas and an RBI sac fly from Dylan Whitehurst got Ball High on the scoreboard in the top of the first, and then the Tors blew the game wide open with an eight-run second inning.
Driving in runs in the second inning for Ball High were CC Orton (two-run double), Adam Trevino (RBI sac fly), Lawrence (two-run home run), Jayson Rodriguez (RBI single) and Trent Raschke (RBI sac fly). The final run of the inning scored on an error.
The Tors then capped off their rout with a six-run third inning. Driving in those runs were Salinas (two-run double), Whitehurst (RBI groundout), Spencer Addison (two-run double) and TT Farmer (RBI bases-loaded walk).
Ball High (9-4 in district) will try to stay in the playoff race 6 p.m. Friday at home against Alvin Shadow Creek (4-8).
Galena Park 5, Texas City 1
GALENA PARK
Galena Park took advantage of free baserunners (seven walks) to defeat Texas City on Tuesday night.
Half of Texas City’s hits came in the top of the first inning when back-to-back doubles by Cotton Rasco and Drake Jackson (RBI) gave the Stings an early 1-0 lead.
Consecutive one-out walks doomed the Stings, as Julian Macias delivered a two-out single to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
Three singles (the biggest being a two-RBI single by Adam Salinas, who also walked a game-high three times), a hit by a pitch and a fielder’s choice highlighted Galena Park’s three-run fourth inning.
The Yellowjackets added an insurance run in the sixth thanks to a lead-off single, two walks and a passed ball.
Jackson Wray accounted for the other two Texas City hits — both the two-out variety, a single in the second and a double in the fourth.
Texas City (4-8 in District 23-5A) hosts Fort Bend Willowridge (1-11) at 7 p.m. Friday.
