When she tees it up at the Region III-3A tournament in Brenham later this month, it won’t be the first time for Hitchcock Lady Bulldog golfer Brianna Landry.
Landry has for the second consecutive year qualified by turning in a fine performance at the District 24-3A tournament last week at Bay City’s Rio Colorado golf club. What will be different is that she will be teeing up the day after her brother, Caeden, a first-time regional qualifier, has finished his two days of Region III-3A competition — on the same course.
The dynamic duo from Hitchcock, where Brianna is a junior and Caeden a sophomore, are two of five siblings; an elder sibling has already graduated high school, and a younger one will be teeing up as a freshman next year.
“Both players, as well as all the players on the team, are highly competitive and play every shot and each round from start to finish, down to the last putt,” Hitchcock golf coach Doug Greathouse said. “The team doesn’t give up, and they know that every shot counts. Hard work and dedication is what every coach wants with the players, and it is present with these Bulldogs”.
The Region III-3A tournament will be played at the Brenham Country Club, with boys competing on April 23-24 and girls on April 25-26.
