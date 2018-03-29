HOUSTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians' relentless defense guided them to a 2-0 victory over the Houston Wisdom Lady Generals in the Region III-5A bi-district round of the playoffs at HISD’s Barnett Stadium.
“It feels absolutely wonderful,” said Sante Fe head coach Kevyn Trammell on moving on to the next round.
The Lady Indians dominated the possession in the first half.
They were rewarded with a goal by Rachel Bejarano from 15 yards out to the bottom right corner of the net with 16 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Lady Indians had countless shots on target before Bejarano got her shot to go.
The Lady Generals had a goal with 28 minutes remaining in the second half, but it was called back due to an offsides call.
The Lady Indians’ defense was on their own back foot for the first 20 minutes of the second half.
The Lady Indians added another goal with 14 minutes remaining in the second half. Mia Peloquin found the ball in the box off the deflection and put it in the net.
Trammell said she wasn’t satisfied with the way that her team played, even though they won. She said that they will have to improve to advance further into the playoffs.
“Yes, I believe that we did execute on our game plan tonight, but we have some things that we need to work because the team we are playing in the next round is way different,” said Trammell.
The Lady Indians will face Kingwood Park in the Region III-5A area round of the playoffs next week.
