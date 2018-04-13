GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors survived a low-scoring affair with the Galena Park Yellow Jackets in their 2-1 win on Friday night in Galveston.
Coming off a similar score in a loss to District 23-5A leaders Santa Fe from Tuesday, the Tors managed to come out on top this time. They improved to 8-4 in the district standings while the Yellow Jackets are also now 8-4.
“That was the exact opposite from Tuesday’s game when we lost 2-1,” said Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell. “Today, we won 2-1. I think Tuesday’s game made us better prepared for tonight.”
Dylan Whitehurst’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning soon helped the Tors break a 1-1 tie after Jayson Rodriguez’s RBI double to left field. The Tors scored their other run in the third inning before the Yellow Jackets tied it up in the sixth.
The Tors got their first runner on base in the second inning with a single by Trent Raschke before Spencer Addison singled to right center field. But Ball High couldn’t do much else in that frame as Chris Orton struck out and Adam Trevino’s pop up was easily picked off to end the second with no runs from either side.
Edgar Salinas singled with two outs in the bottom of the third and Whitehurst drove in his teammate on a deep hit for the 1-0 Ball High lead.
Cipriano Ayala got on base with a two-out infield single in the top of the fifth inning and made a mad dash for home plate on Juan Castillo’s hit only to be beaten by the catcher, and the Tors remained in front.
Ball High starting pitcher Zane Spence was replaced by Keegan Gavin on the mound after giving up walks to Mauricio Martinez and Adam Salinas to begin the sixth inning. Spence only gave up five hits total.
After a fielder’s choice, the Yellow Jackets had runners on third and first. Martinez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Julian Lopez was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the seventh and a sacrifice bunt by Ayala advanced the game-tying runner to second.
Sergio Rodriguez’s sacrifice put Lopez on third. But Castillo was picked off at first and the Tors managed to escape.
Carlos Calvillo pitched the entire game for the Yellow Jackets, giving up six hits.
