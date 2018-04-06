SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 24-6A
Alvin 1, Clear Creek 0
ALVIN
In a pitchers’ duel between Clear Creek’s Megan Lee and Alvin’s Rachel Hertenberger, who combined to strike out 22 batters, the Lady Jackets used seventh-inning momentum to walk off against the Wildcats on Friday night.
Hertenberger was able to pitch out of a no-out bases-loaded seventh-inning jam (Cecilla Huff reached on an error, Brianna Aranzeta was plunked, and Jessica Skladal singled) as the next three batters grounded into a fielder’s choice, flied out and struck out, respectively.
Khori Bolton led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and advanced to second on a Jodie Aguirre sacrifice bunt.
After a strikeout, pinch hitter Mackenzie Savage lined the seventh pitch she saw to left driving in Bolton to complete the walk-off for Alvin.
Cecilla Huff and Ashley Ramber had the other two Wildcat hits.
Hertenberger struck out 10, allowed three hits and walked five.
Lee allowed four hits, one run, walked one and struck out 12.
Clear Creek (7-3 in district) will be looking to bounce back into their winning ways and snap a three-game losing streak, as the Wildcats host Friendswood (5-5). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Falls 11, Clear Lake 1 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls mashed out three home runs Friday to cruise to a run-ruled home victory against Clear Lake.
Back-to-back run scoring hits from Juli Niedermaier (double) and Chloe Jackson (single) saw Clear Falls take a 2-1 lead after one.
In the second inning, five straight one-out hits propelled the Knights to break the game open by scoring seven runs.
Consecutive doubles by Katie Hoke (RBI) and Erica Riley (two RBIs) followed by Niedermaier’s two-run bomb capped the string of hits.
Clear Falls had 12 hits, led by Ciara Victor, who was 3-for-3. Victor’s power was on display as she blasted two homers to center — one in the second and the other a walk-off two-run shot in the fourth for the Knights.
Riley and Niedermaier each with two hits for the Knights.
Clear Falls (7-3 in District 24-6A) has a key game on the road against Clear Springs (8-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Springs 1, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers plated an early run, and then rode the outstanding pitching of Kelly Maxwell the rest of the way Friday for a win over the Dickinson Lady Gators — pushing their winning streak to eight games
Maxwell surrendered just two hits and four walks while striking out 13 batters in her complete-game shutout victory.
Alyssa Garza hustled her way to scoring the game’s only run in the top of the second. Garza led off the frame with a single, was moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Hannah Crawford, reached third base on a Kaylee Thomas bloop single to left, and then raced home on a Kelly Baker RBI sac fly to right.
Garza (2-for-2, one run, one double) and Malorie Langford (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for Clear Springs. Mia Terry and Mariana Vazquez had Dickinson’s only base hits, both singles.
After starting pitcher Marissa Vazquez gave up the game’s only run with three hits, no walks and one strikeout, Terry contributed a solid relief outing, throwing five shutout innings with five hits, two walks and one strikeout, in a tough-luck loss for the Lady Gators.
The Chargers (8-2 in district) will look to keep on winning in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Falls (7-3). The Lady Gators (2-8) will shoot for an upset in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alvin (8-2).
Friendswood 6, Clear Brook 4
FRIENDSWOOD
In a see-saw battle early, Friendswood was able to score two runs late to sweep the season series Friday against Clear Brook.
The back and forth started when Friendswood’s Grace Hahn connected on a run-scoring double, scoring Bayleigh Lay (lead-off single) to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second.
After the Wolverines added their second run in the bottom of the inning, the first three Lady Mustangs helped Friendswood knot up the score again as Tricia Yarotsky singled, Reagan Jones sacrificed Yarotsky over to second, and Kendall Cross smoked a RBI double to left.
In the top of the fourth, Friendswood snatched the lead for the first time after back-to-back singles from Hahn and Cierra Langston set up a Yarotsky two-run triple to right.
But three consecutive singles mixed in with an error to start the bottom half allowed Clear Brook to even the score at 4-4.
With one out in the fifth, four straight baserunners, starting with two straight walks to Higgins and Lay and then back-to-back singles from Lauren Adams and Hahn (RBI), gave Friendswood the lead for good.
The first three batters in the seventh for Lady Mustangs played a role in scoring an insurance run.
Hannah Canfield (two runs) connected on a lead-off double and then advanced to third on a Lay single that set up an Adams RBI groundout.
Yarotsky and Hahn each had three hits for Friendswood.
Next, Friendswood (5-5 in District 24-6A) has a big matchup on the road against Clear Creek (7-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Score:
Galena Park 4, Ball High 3
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
