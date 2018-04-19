DICKINSON
Some spring time 7on7 football will be the catalyst to help a needed institution for the Dickinson community that was destroyed in the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey.
Saturday morning, Sam Vitanza Stadium and its surrounding practice fields will be the site of the inaugural M.I. Lewis 7on7 Tournament, with all proceeds from entry fees and concession sales being donated to the city of Dickinson’s M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
“We’re just excited to give back to the community because they give us so much,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
On Aug. 27, floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey destroyed the center, which provides a number services to individuals and families in need in Dickinson and the surrounding area. While the center has managed to remain open by relocating to a neighboring church during the rebuilding process for the facility, the need for its services just months following Harvey remain at an all-time high.
Some of the services the center provides include a food pantry, grocery delivery for the elderly who have limited transportation, offering school supplies for roughly 700 students, providing 150 Thanksgiving meals, and referrals to additional agencies, programs and churches to help with family needs.
Snelson said that, for the past couple years, he and his staff had kicked around the notion to hold a 7on7 tournament as a fundraiser for the football program. Then, a couple of months ago, Snelson said his receivers’ coach, Pat Spies, introduced the idea to make the 7on7 tournament a reality, but to steer the funds to the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center instead.
“I said, ‘Man, coach, that’s a great idea,’ and that’s how everything went,” Snelson said.
There will be a total of 13 schools competing at the tournament, five of which — Dickinson, Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Friendswood and Texas City — hail from Galveston County. Clear Springs, Dickinson and Friendswood will each split into two teams to help fill out the 16-team field that will be divided into four four-team pools to start the day.
Other participants will be Clear Lake, Pearland, Barbers Hill, Alief Hastings, Pasadena, Alief Taylor, North Shore and Pasadena Memorial.
The winners of the pools will advance to a tournament to determine a champion. Pool play begins at 9 a.m., and tournament play begins at 12:30 p.m.
The social center was founded in the 1960s as a small interfaith group dedicated to serving an at-risk population. A few years later, the center was expanded by the Dickinson Community Charity Council and the Reverend M.I. Lewis. In the 1970s, the center was renamed to memorialize Lewis, and in the mid-2000s as Dickinson’s population increased, the center relocated to a larger facility.
Currently, it’s estimated that the center serves an average of more than 100 clients per week.
