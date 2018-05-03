HOUSTON
The Santa Fe Indians made short work of the Furr Brahmans, 12-0 in five innings, on Thursday at Delmar Sports Complex in a run-ruled Game 1 of their Region III-5A bi-district best-of-three series.
Santa Fe scored runs in every inning, and already ahead 5-0, broke the game open with a four-run top of the fourth highlighted by Gregory Adams’ two-run double (2-for-2, two RBIs). The Indians then brought the run rule into play with a three-run top of the fifth.
Jacob Long got the complete-game shutout win on the mound, giving up four hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings.
Picking up two RBIs apiece in the game were Bryce Montemayor and Cayge Abbott. Blaine Nelson had the game’s other extra-base hit with a double.
The series will resume 5:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe. If needed, Game 3 will be played noon Saturday at Santa Fe.
