PEARLAND
The Houston Waltrip Rams delivered blows early, putting the Texas City Stings in a 3-0 hole that they could never recover from, as the Stings were eliminated from the soccer playoffs Thursday by the final score of 3-2 at The Rig.
The Rams landed a shot in Texas City’s gut early on, after a Texas City defender tried to clear the ball away via bicycle kick, but missed the ball almost entirely.
The ball took a deflection off Rams striker Darlin Hernandez and skipped by Texas City keeper Alex Ramirez for a 1-0 Waltrip lead.
With the Stings playing into the strong southerly wind, it was hard for them to even get the ball into the attacking-third for the first 20 minutes of the game.
In the 21st minute, Texas City perhaps had their best chance of the first half when junior Alex Paz headed down a ball and laid the ball across the 18-yard box for Juan Rodriguez; however, Waltrip defenders recovered just in time to block the shot away.
In the 39th minute, Rams midfielder Omar Romero landed another shot, dribbling around a Texas City defender just outside the 6-yard box and sent a ball past Ramirez for a 2-0 lead.
Before the Stings could gain any momentum at the start of the second half, Hernandez, who terrorized the Stings defense all evening, found himself in a one-on-one opportunity against Ramirez.
Hernandez didn’t waste the opportunity and promptly deposited the ball in the back of the net for a back-breaking 3-0 lead in the 42nd minute.
The Stings finally broke through late in the game when Paz rocketed a 21-yard free kick, up and around the Rams' wall and into the back of the net, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the 68th minute.
Rodriguez put even more pressure on the Rams in the late moments of the game when Rodriguez broke free of defenders and put a ball past Rams keeper Luis Hernandez, cutting the lead to 3-2 for some late drama.
Texas City compiled a 10-4-2 record in District 23-5A.
