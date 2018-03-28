GALVESTON
Former O’Connell and Ball High tennis player Peter Sunseri had a real knack for computer programming.
“Peter was of the age when the Commodore 64 came out, and he was way ahead of the rest of us in writing programs,” oldest sister Carolyn Sunseri said.
And considering he also grew up breathing nothing but burnt orange and white, Peter Sunseri most likely would have pursued some type of career involving computers at the University of Texas.
But he never got that chance.
In 1986, a drunk driver abruptly ended Sunseri’s life and dreams at the young age of 16, ironically just yards away from a place he always felt was his second home — tennis courts.
Today, eight schools once again will keep his love of the game alive and well with the annual Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament.
This year’s field features Ball High; Brazosport; Alief Elsik, Hastings and Taylor; Bryan Rudder; Houston St. John’s; and tournament host Pasadena Dobie.
“Peter enjoyed being out in the sun and getting a good workout, playing singles or doubles,” Carolyn Sunseri said.
More importantly, her brother was always a “team” player, first as a Buccaneer freshman, then as a Tornado sophomore, and that is a big reason why the tournament is held each year in his honor.
For Rudder head coach Bobby Kleinecke, who also called Galveston home as a youngster, playing his high school tennis at O’Connell, the tournament is, indeed, one close to his heart.
“With the spring being all about individual (tennis), playing a team tournament at this time of year adds some excitement to the long season,” Kleinecke said.
“It’s always fun to bring a team back to the island and compete. I have a good time showing them where I grew up, went to school and learned to play tennis. Honoring the Sunseri family adds another special feeling for me.”
Tournament play, weather permitting, begins at 10 a.m.
Kleinecke’s Rangers, the No. 2 seeds, will take on Brazosport at Lasker Park, with the winner facing the Dobie “B” vs. Elsik survivor at 11:45 a.m. at Ball High School.
Dobie, last year’s champion, and Elsik square off at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
In the other half of the draw, two quarterfinal matches will take place at Ball High, also at 10 a.m., with Taylor challenging No. 1-seeded St. John’s, and the Tors, led by Tony Corrales and Tyreese Washington, facing Hastings.
The championship and third-place matches will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Ball High, with the fifth- and seventh-place matchups taking place at the same time at Menard and Lasker parks, respectively.
