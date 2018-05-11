PEARLAND
Clear Springs used a lot of traffic on the bases to its advantage in a 6-3 win over defending Class 6A state champion Deer Park in the opening game of their best-of-three area-round playoff series Friday at Pearland High School.
The two teams return to the Pearland diamond 11 a.m. today for Game 2. If necessary, a third contest will follow.
The Chargers will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s series, when they took Game 1 from the Deer but lost the next two.
Clear Springs enjoyed a lot of offensive success in Friday’s contest, stroking 11 hits and placing 16 runners on base.
Deer Park went through five pitchers, including three in the seventh inning as the Chargers used a hit, three walks and a hit batter to push across two insurance runs.
The Deer had their share of chances against Clear Springs starter Blake Schultz with five hits and three walks through five innings.
More often than not, Schultz was equal to the challenge, striking out 10 and getting a couple of good plays from his defense to limit the Deer to two runs.
Deer Park got both of those runs with two outs in bottom of the third, using a bases-loaded walk and base hit by Connor Williams.
Schultz came back with a strikeout to leave the bases full and the Deer up 2-1.
Clear Springs had opened the scoring with a home run from Tyler Hendrickson in the third.
The Chargers used three hits in the fourth to tie the contest in the fourth.
Ty Luper opened the rally with a one-out double and scored on Chase Arnaud’s single to left.
Clear Springs loaded the bases in the fifth using hits by Michael Cervantes, Trey Luper and Ty Luper. Cervantes came in to score on a wild pitch.
The Chargers extended their lead to 4-2 in the sixth when Arnaud led off with a triple and came in on Michael Gillespia’s sacrifice fly.
Seven of Clear Springs’ nine starters had at least one hit in the contest.
