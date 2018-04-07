MISSOURI CITY
On a dreary, cold, windy afternoon, the Santa Fe Indians got out to an early lead and rode the superb pitching of sophomore ace Rome Shubert to a crucial 3-1 road win Saturday over Fort Bend Elkins.
The two teams came into the game tied for first place in District 23-5A, and Santa Fe’s win leaves the Indians all alone atop the standings with an 8-2 record.
Shubert threw a complete-game gem for the win on the mound, giving up just two hits, one walk and one earned run with nine strikeouts in his seven innings.
“He’s done a really good job,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said. “He had a little rough stretch there, but he’s settled in the last couple times he’s gone out. He’s thrown really well.”
Santa Fe scored all of its runs in two-out rallies, starting by grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Josh Blankenship blooped a single to shallow center field to start the first-inning rally, and that was followed by a single shot up the middle by Shubert.
Andrew Wardrup knocked an RBI single through the right side of the infield to score courtesy runner Tyler Fountain, and Gregory Adams dropped an RBI single into right field to plate courtesy runner Michael Grossman.
“It’s always big to come out and get a couple runs in the first inning, and we’ve done that in the last few games,” Wulf said. “And that puts a little more pressure on them.”
Elkins scored its only run of the game without recording a base hit in the bottom of the fourth. After Armando Soto drew a four-pitch walk, courtesy runner Branden Colorado did his job, getting to second on a steal and hustling to third on a wild pitch. An RBI grounder by Will Copes drove in Colorado.
But, the Indians got the run back in the top of the sixth with another two-out rally. Branden Allen lofted a ball over the center fielder’s head for a double, and Dylan Kleinhans smashed an RBI double into the right-center field gap.
Santa Fe totaled 10 hits, with Allen (2-for-3, one run, one double), Blankenship (2-for-4) and lead-off man Tyler Martin (2-for-3) leading the way.
Shubert seemed to get stronger as the game went on, retiring the final seven Elkins batters in order with three strikeouts over that span.
Up next will be another tough test for the Indians as they host rival Ball High (7-3 in district) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
