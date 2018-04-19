Clear Creek’s Alejandra Lopez and Clear Falls’ Reed Collier kept their singles hopes alive with clutch quarterfinal wins Thursday at the Region III-6A Tennis Championships at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
At the same time, Lopez’s Wildcat teammates, Carter Crookston and Michael Raji, were advancing to today’s boys doubles semifinals with twin straight-set victories.
Also advancing to the final four in the mixed doubles were Friendswood’s No. 4-seeded Quinn Radtke and Ethan Bui, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal winners over Houston Lamar’s Chandler Vrba and Vesko Lekovic.
Meanwhile, up in Willis at the Region III-5A Championships, Ball High’s run for a state berth in boys doubles and mixed doubles both fell short in the quarterfinals.
Lopez pulled off the upset of the day with a stunning 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Pearland Dawson’s No. 4-seeded Kyler Powe.
Against Powe, Lopez overcame a 5-2 deficit in the first set thanks to playing more “patient,” she said.
“I decided to be more consistent and work the point out,” Lopez said with a relieved smile. “Since (Powe) was injured, I made her move side to side.”
That strategy worked to perfection, with Lopez eventually sending up an offensive lob on match point too tough for Howe to handle.
Next up for Lopez, a 6-1, 6-2 first-round winner over Deer Park’s Peyton Nance, will be Fort Bend Dulles’ No. 1-seeded Marlee Zein at 8:30 a.m. today.
“She’s really tough,” Lopez said of Zein.
Also advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinals in the girls singles was Clear Falls’ Brissa Mendoza.
Mendoza shut out Deer Park’s Morgan Cook in the first round, 6-0, 6-0, but later lost to Fort Bend Clements’ No. 3-seeded Meghna Tripathy 6-1, 6-1.
“I think even though she lost, it was a culmination of a strong season for Brissa,” Clear Falls head coach Keller Akin said. “The future looks good for her.”
Added Mendoza, “I felt like regionals was a really good experience for me. Next year I’ll be stronger and faster. I’m looking forward to it.”
As for Collier, the No. 2 seed in the boys singles, he had to rally in his quarterfinals match against Houston Bellaire’s Grant McKenzie. Collier prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
“I lost focus and got tired in the second set,” Collier said about his marathon win over McKenzie. “But I played my game in the third set. I just went back to the basics and finished him off.
“I feel pretty confident about Friday’s matches. I need to go out there and do what I do.”
Collier, who earlier defeated Deer Park’s Ethan Cook in the first round, 6-1, 6-3, will face Katy Tompkins’ No. 3-seeded Anish Sriniketh in today’s 8:30 a.m. semifinals.
In the doubles action, Crookston and Raji first beat Humble Atascocita’s Carson Kirk and Justin Nguyen, 6-0, 6-2, then Houston Cypress Falls’ Remy Comeaux and Juan Prieto in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1.
Crookston and Raji meet Houston Strake Jesuit’s No. 3-seeded Hoa Nguyen and Juanrodrigo Lopez at 8:30 a.m.
Nearby, in their semifinal, also at 8:30, Radtke and Bui will challenge Houston Cypress Ranch’s No. 2-seeded Rilee Marler and Parker Eads.
Radtke and Bui advanced by way of a 6-0, 6-2 first-round win over Humble Kingwood’s Kate Woods and Quin Davis, and their two-set thriller over Lamar.
“There are four teams left, and any two of them can go to state,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “If we play well, we can advance. The other three teams feel the same way.”
In the girls doubles, Clear Springs’ Megan Chu and Sahar Elchehabi won their opener against Sterling’s Samantha Glaize and Madison Vincent 6-1, 6-1, but lost a three-set heartbreaker to Houston Langham Creek’s No. 4-seeded Kelly Peters and Sabita Taylor in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
“Our girls played really tough,” Chargers co-head coach Joyce Thomas said of Chu and Elchehabi. “They kept their poise, but Langham Creek played really well with very few errors. Most of the games were deuce with long rallies.
“I am really proud of our doubles team and how well they performed.”
All action resumes at Deer Park High School’s south campus, with the finals and third-place matches starting at 11:30 a.m., and playback matches, if necessary, to immediately follow one hour after the respective latters conclude.
TORS BOW OUT
At the Blythe-Calfee Tennis Center in Willis, Ball High’s boys doubles team of Tony Corrales and Tyreese Washington and mixed doubles tandem of Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner both were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Corrales and Washington received a first-round default over no-show Houston Madison before losing to College Station’s No. 3-seeded Blake Bradham and Desmond O’Shea 6-1, 6-1.
Buss and Elzner double-bagled Houston Milby’s Gisselle Pacheo and Jair Perla in their opener, 6-0, 6-0, then dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Tomball’s No. 1-seeded Julia Thomas and Marcus Mategrano.
