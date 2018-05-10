CROSBY
The Santa Fe Indians rode a dominant pitching performance from Rome Shubert, played solid defense and took advantage of shaky Port Neches-Groves Indians fielding to log a 4-1 win in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-5A area round series Thursday at The Ballparks of Crosby.
“I’m just proud of them. They came out and competed and never stopped, like they always do,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said.
Remarkably, Santa Fe drove in none of their runs with base hits.
Santa Fe broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Grant Pfaff hit a one-out infield single, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third base and then raced home on an errant pickoff throw by PN-G’s catcher.
In the bottom of the third, Santa Fe sent two more runners across home plate to boost its lead to 3-0. Josh Blankenship and Shubert started the inning by reaching base on consecutive PN-G errors. Gregory Adams then drove in courtesy runner Nicholas McDonald on a fielder’s choice.
After a walk drawn by Andrew Wardrup and a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with two outs, a beautifully executed double steal saw Adams cross home plate safely.
“We didn’t hit the ball well at first, but I thought our base running was really, really good,” Wulf said. “We saw balls down and took bases, and I think that was really a key. We were aggressive on the bases and had the right reads, and everything worked out.”
Santa Fe added one more insurance run in the bottom of the fifth in a two-out rally. Cayge Abbott was plunked by a pitch on a 2-2 count in an eight-pitch at-bat, and after a single from Dylan Kleinhans and an infield single by Caden Rodgers loaded the bases, Abbott scored on a passed ball.
PN-G tallied a run in the top of the seventh when Josh Hranicky smashed a double off the right-center field wall and courtesy runner Kaleb Wuenschel scored on an RBI single by Khristian Curtis, but it proved too little, too late.
Shubert threw a complete game, scattering five hits and two walks in seven innings with six strikeouts and just the one earned run.
The series continues in Crosby with Game 2 set for 8 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.