It wasn't the overall finish the Ball High Tornadoes were hoping for at the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament, but a strong finish on Thursday easily made up for it.
The Tors ended the one-day tournament with a 2-1 effort, upsetting No. 2-seeded Bryan Rudder in the fifth-place match, 7-2.
Ball High started the day with a 6-3 loss to eventual third-place winner Alief Hastings, but bounced back with a 5-4 squeaker past Alief Taylor in the consolation semifinals.
Then, in the consolation final against Rudder, the Tors, “played some of the best tennis I've seen them play,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said afterward.
“They all communicated, worked together and picked each other up when their teammate was down,” she said.
The Tors swept the girls' side of the court, winning both singles and doubles matches.
In the No. 1 girls singles, Aeris Buss outlasted Dakota Hendrickson, 8-6, while, close by, teammate Maya Leisey was turning in the same winning score against April Solis in the No. 2 singles.
Later, Buss and Leisey also teamed up for an 8-2 win over Hendrickson and Solis in the No. 1 doubles.
Completing the girls' domination was the Ball High No. 2 doubles team of Jhanna Antonio and Erica Pidatella, 8-3 winners against Shianne Lenz and Grace Williams.
“Aeris went undefeated in some grueling matches, especially in the first round against Hastings,” LeGate said.
Meanwhile, adding to the Tors' win total against Rudder were Storm Simonin at the No. 2 boys singles, Tony Corrales and Tyreese Washington at the No. 1 boys doubles, and Mack Jobe and Kelley Shepherd at mixed doubles.
Simonin defeated Christian Beard 8-3, while Corrales and Washington were slipping by Colby Allensworth and Jonathan Montague 8-5.
Also, Jobe and Shepherd shut out Ashley Jones and Travis Rockey 8-0.
Buss, Corrales and Washington eventually finished the day with an unblemished record.
“I am constantly impressed how every player rises up to any challenge, learns from their mistakes and gets stronger as the weeks go by,” LeGate said.
Winning the tournament was No. 1-seeded Houston St. John's with a 9-0 finals victory over Pasadena Dobie “B.” Hastings earned third with an 8-1 rout of Freeport Brazosport.
In the seventh-place match, Alief Elsik defeated Taylor 7-2.
The tournament, co-hosted by Pasadena Dobie and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department, is held each year in honor of former O'Connell and Ball High tennis player Peter Sunseri, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1986.
“This is one of our favorite tournaments to play in,” LeGate said. “It's a chance for all our players to be together one final time before district.
“After we won fifth, the first thing the team said was, 'So are we going to practice this weekend before district?' They are always so eager to improve, and I could not be more proud.”
