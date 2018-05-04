SANTA FE
Before Friday, Santa Fe pitcher Rome Shubert had never thrown a perfect game before.
He can now add at that to his resume.
Shubert brought the heat in Santa Fe’s 11-0 Region III-5A bi-district win over the Houston Furr Brahmas on Friday afternoon at home. The game ended after five innings.
“I was just locked in today,” Shubert said. “All of my pitches were going well. Everything was going great.”
The sophomore pitcher struck out eight batters in his no-hitter performance.
“I’ve been pretty locked in this season but this game probably ranks as my favorite since it’s my first perfect game that I’ve ever thrown,” Shubert said.
It was the Indians' second win in as many games over Furr in the best-of-three series as Santa Fe moves on to the area round of the playoffs.
“Rome had a great game,” said Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf. “He goes in and competes well for us.”
The Indians scored three runs in the first inning before a shaky outing in the second and third frames. But then came the Indians’ eight-run surge in the fourth inning to put the game away.
“It was a good win, but we were a little flat at times,” Wulf said. “We put up runs in the first inning, but then went flat before we woke up and starting hitting the ball again.”
The Indians wasted no time in the first inning. Grant Pfaff drew a walk before Josh Blankenship’s RBI double put Santa Fe in front for the entire game. Following a single from Shubert, Gregory Adams put up an RBI single, and the Indians added another run before the opening frame was over.
The Indians loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth when Andrew Wardrup drew a walk before Caden Rodgers and Tyler Martin both singled to left field.
Pfaff’s two-run single extended the Indians’ lead and Blankenship’s two-run triple made it 7-0.
Shubert, Adams and Wardrup added RBIs in the fourth. Adams would score on a passed ball before the inning was over.
“We found a way to get refocused and managed to start hitting the ball again,” Wulf said. “Rome was doing his job but we weren’t doing ours.”
Marcial Cervantes was the starting pitcher for the Brahmas. He was replaced in the fourth by Ruben Cavasos.
