Early mistakes put Clear Springs in a hole it could not quite dig out of, as the Chargers fell, 4-2, in Game 2 of their Region III-6A bi-district playoff series with the Pearland Lady Oilers, who swept the best-of-three series.
“We needed to play error-free softball and it cost us, but I couldn’t be more proud of the team for the fight that we had and everything we’ve done this season,” Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said.
A two-out Clear Springs error got Pearland off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kaylee Buck reached base on a lead-off swinging bunt single, and eventually made her way to third on a pair of stolen bases. Chargers ace Kelly Maxwell got two strikeouts, but an errant pick-off throw from the catcher to third saw Buck trot home.
Pearland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when an errant throw from third base during a rundown saw Ashlin Moreno (one-out single) score, and Lauren Ochoa (one-out single) scored on a fielder’s choice.
Showing no quit, the Chargers rallied to cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Alyssa Garza (2-for-3, one run) got things started with a lead-off single up the middle, and after a groundout moved Garza to second, Demi Elder (2-for-4, one run) singled and then stole second to put two runners in scoring position with one out.
Malorie Langford came through with an RBI single, and Hannah Crawford followed that up with an RBI sacrifice fly to right field.
“They never quit, and that’s what you ask for and that’s what you look for,” Knight said. “We have six freshmen in the lineup who never gave up, and you have a senior who’s pitched great all season.”
Pearland added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with Buck reaching on a lead-off error, and getting to third on a groundout and a wild pitch. Ochoa knocked in Buck with a single for the 4-2 lead.
Clear Springs couldn’t capitalize on a good chance to score in the bottom of the second thanks to a heads-up defense play by Lady Oilers’ second baseman Maddison Guillen. Kelly Baker led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, and Maxwell reached on a one-out error to put runners on the corners. But, Guillen scooped up a grounder, tagged the runner advancing to second and tossed the ball to first for a run-saving double play.
Although Maxwell will be a member of the Oklahoma State program next year, with six freshman starters, Knight is confident the future will be bright for Clear Springs softball for years to come.
“These freshmen have really brought a lot to this program, and I’m really excited to see them over the next three years after this,” Knight said.
