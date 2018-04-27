CLUTE
The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers advanced to the second round of the playoffs after winning Game 2 of their bi-district round series, 4-3, over Clear Creek.
Brazoswood never trailed in the game, and Meagan Smith’s three-run home run in the third inning was the big hit for the Lady Bucs. Lauren Varisec got the win for the Lady Bucs as she threw 4.2 innings while giving up three runs.
Meagan Smith’s three-run shot in the third put the Lady Bucs up 4-0. Kyndall Murphy laid down a bunt single to start the inning, and then Morgan Smith laced a single into right. This brought up Meagan Smith with two on and she hit a moonshot into left that cleared the wall and brought all three home.
The big hit added to the one run the Lady Bucs had already scored in the first. Murphy led the game off by drawing a walk. She then stole second and third during Morgan Smith’s at-bat. Meagan Smith came to the plate with Murphy on third and poked a single the opposite way into right for her first of four RBIs for the Lady Bucs.
“I didn’t think we had as much energy as I would have liked to start, but we gutted up and were able to get the win.” Brazoswood head coach Laura Oltman said.
A fifth-inning rally from the Clear Creek Wildcats nearly saw them erase Brazoswood’s lead. After a line-out to start the inning, the Wildcats had three straight singles from Loren Salinas, Jessica Skladal and Bri Aranzeta to load the bases. Ashley Ramber then singled into right to drive in Salinas and Skladal.
The next hitter, Maddie Petrella, then found the right-center field gap for an RBI double to make the score 4-3 with runners on second and third and two outs. At this point, the Lady Bucs made a pitching change to bring in Brooke Tanner who struck out the only hitter she saw in the fifth.
“She (Tanner) gutted up and really came through for us. When it matters she can come up big,” Oltman said.
Tanner threw the last 3.1 innings of the game to hold onto the Lady Bucs lead. She gave up no hits, struck out three, and walked three on her way to holding the lead.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats got their lead-off hitter on through a walk as they looked to start a rally. On back-to-back grounders, Meagan Smith was able to quickly throw to second and get the lead runner to keep runners out of scoring position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.