DEER PARK
Clear Creek senior Michael Raji was oh so close as a sophomore to making it to the University Interscholastic League Tennis State Tournament.
So, two years later, Raji wanted to make sure he finally would enjoy that moment as a senior.
Raji will, indeed, after he and partner Carter Crookston teamed up to upset Cypress Ranch’s No. 1-seeded Dylan Payne and Abhi Ramireddy in the boys doubles final, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), at the Region III-6A Championships played at Deer Park High School’s south campus on Friday.
“Ever since we put this team together, their mission was to get to state,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “They knew to do so they’d have to face this Cy-Ranch team again, one that had their number twice before. They just wanted it more this time.”
It was the first boys doubles regional title for Clear Creek since former Wildcats head coach Patrick Marrie paired up with David Gabel for back-to-back gold in 1987-88.
Crookston and Raji, seeded No. 2, first had to get past Houston Strake Jesuit’s No. 3-seeded Juanrodrigo Lopez and Hoa Nguyen in the semifinals, where they soared to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
Then after winning the first set against Payne and Ramireddy and grabbing a 4-2 lead in the second, the Wildcats blew a 40-0 lead in the eighth game, one point away from owning a commanding 5-2 advantage.
“I knew they were picking on me,” Crookston said. “I just told myself to stay consistent and try and keep the ball as deep as possible.”
At the same time, though, Payne and Ramireddy were pulling ahead 5-4, but Raji evened the score holding service. The two teams then each held serve to send the second set into a tiebreaker.
There Payne and Ramireddy eventually led 6-4 before the Wildcats pulled off a dramatic comeback, winning four straight points.
After a long rally in favor of Crookston and Raji, Payne aided the cause with a double fault to tie the score at 6-6. Two points later, Crookston hit a second serve Payne returned long, sending the Wildcats to the state tournament in College Station on May 17-18.
“We just wanted to stay aggressive and stay positive in the tiebreaker,” Raji said. “That helped us a lot.
“I came close as a sophomore, so this is really special, especially since we had lost to (Cy-Ranch) before and then beating them in front of everyone here. All my high school experiences make this moment that more meaningful.
“Now I want to win it all. I’m not satisfied just winning regionals.”
Crookston agreed.
“Getting there is cool, but you play to win,” Crookston said.
FRIENDSWOOD
Coming close to joining Crookston and Raji was the Friendswood No. 4-seeded mixed doubles team of Quinn Radtke and Ethan Bui, who worked their way to a second-place playback match with Clear Lake’s No. 1-seeded Megan Flores and Brian Qian.
Radtke and Bui, however, dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision in a rematch of the District 24-6A championship match.
Both sets the Mustangs jumped to a quick 2-0 lead, but “we didn’t rise up as much as we could have,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
“I don’t think any of the bad swings were all us. Good players take points, so you have to give the other team credit for that.”
Radtke and Bui started the day with a 6-4, 6-2 upset of Cy-Ranch’s No. 2-seeded Parker Eads and Rilee Marler in the semifinals.
But in the final, Katy Seven Lakes’ No. 1-seeded Isabella Wiik and Sai Polepally handed the Mustangs a heartbreaking 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 setback, forcing the playback with the 24-6A champions.
“It’s a little disappointing knowing you were one match, and really one set, from making it to state,” Cook said. “But there are no do-overs.”
CLEAR FALLS
Also settling for third best for the second straight year was Clear Falls’ No. 2-seeded Reed Collier in the boys singles.
Collier lost a nailbiter to eventual runner-up Anish Sriniketh, the No. 3 seed from Katy Tompkins, in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-1, then beat Cy-Ranch’s No. 4-seeded Varun Thachil in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-4.
“Anish played really well,” Collier said. “He was just a better player today. I’ll try my best next year to get to state. I think I can get there. I just need to keep working at it.”
CLEAR CREEK
Also falling short in her quest for a state bid was Clear Creek’s Alejandra Lopez in the girls singles.
Lopez first fell victim to eventual champion Marlee Zein, the No. 1 seed out of Fort Bend Dulles, in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2. Later, in the third-place match, Fort Bend Clements’ No. 3-seeded Meghna Tripathy outlasted Lopez 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3.
“It was a good tournament for me,” Lopez said. “I gave it my best.”
Added Geise, “Our goal was to get Ale to the semis. It was top-heavy in the girls. Now Ale has something to build on. It was definitely a confidence builder for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.