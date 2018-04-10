SANTA FE
With only one win separating the Santa Fe Indians and the Ball High Tors entering Tuesday night’s game, it should come as no surprise that it took a walk-off in extra innings to settle the outcome.
Andrew Wardrup’s walk-off swing in the bottom of the eighth inning kept the Indians (9-2) at the top of the District 23-5A standings with a 2-1 victory over the Tors (7-4).
“I knew it was going to be a close game because every time we play Ball High, it’s a close one,” said Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf. “Once we got to the third inning, I was thinking that only a couple of doubles were going to separate both teams and make the difference. I have to give it up for our kids. They played very well and did what they needed.”
After going seven innings without a run, both teams managed to score in the final frame in a game that proved to be quite the pitchers’ duel with Santa Fe’s Jacob Long and Ball High’s Dylan Whitehurst going all seven innings before both came out in the eighth.
“Both pitchers played very well,” Wulf said. “Whitehurst played a great game. It was a heck of a performance.”
Adam Trevino doubled to deep left field to lead off the eighth inning for the Tors, and Austin Lawrence doubled into left field to score his teammate for the first run of the night.
Tyler Fountain then took over on the mound for the Indians.
Tyler Martin singled for the first time all night in the bottom half of the eighth, and after Josh Blankenship was walked, Rome Shubert’s RBI double tied the game
“It was a good high school baseball game,” said Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell. “It stinks that we lost, but it was still a great contest.”
Santa Fe had a few scoring chances early in the game.
Gregory Adams singled to left field to lead off the second inning and soon advanced to second before stealing third.
But Whitehurst didn’t allow another Santa Fe hit for the rest of the inning, as the Indians couldn’t capitalize, leaving two runners on base with both teams deadlocked.
“We had a couple of batters get on base early in the game but we couldn’t bring them home,” Wulf said. “But I’m still proud of these guys. They got it done.”
