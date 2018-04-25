LEAGUE CITY
Pearland Dawson pitcher Courtney Day threw a complete-game shutout and clocked an early three-run home run to lead the Lady Eagles over the Clear Falls Knights, 8-0, in a run-rule shortened Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series Wednesday at Clear Falls High School.
“At the end of the day, Dawson is phenomenal, they really are,” Clear Falls head coach Kimberly Partin said. “At the plate, they’re strong hitters and are scary-good. And we knew in the first inning, energy-wise, we didn’t show up, and they took advantage. They did what a great team does — they jumped on it and didn’t let up.”
In the top of the first, a single by Dawson’s Peyton Ellermann and an error in the outfield set up a two-out RBI single by Kyra Lunford for a 1-0 lead.
Rellie Chacon (walk) and Brooke Toler (bunt single) set the table for Courtney Day’s two-out, three-run home run in the top of the second.
Dawson continued to add to its lead in the top of the third with a Izzy Richey lead-off single and a Lunford sacrifice bunt setting up an RBI single by Katelyn Day for a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles put the finishing touches on the game with a three-run top of the fifth. It was another clutch two-out hit — this one a two-run double shot into left field by Chacon to score Ellermann (lead-off single) and Lunford (one-out single). Toler’s RBI single scoring Katelyn Day (one-out single) closed out Dawson’s scoring.
Clear Falls had six hits — led by multi-hit efforts by Chelsi Olvera (2-for-2, double) and Erica Riley (2-for-2, double) — and opportunities to score, but saw multiple hits come with two outs already in the inning and were also snake-bitten by base running mistakes.
Courtney Day finished with a final pitching line of five innings, six hits, five strikeouts and one walk in the victory in the circle.
The series continues 7 p.m. Friday at Dawson High School. If needed, a deciding Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
“This team has shown that they’re resilient, and this team has shown they can bounce back from adversity, and I’m not sure there’s any more adversity than that (motioning to the scoreboard),” Partin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.