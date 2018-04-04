PEARLAND
Ball High was nothing but double trouble at the District 23-5A Tennis Championships on Wednesday.
As expected, the Tors’ Tony Corrales and Tyreese Washington won the boys doubles title. But in a surprise finish, Ball High’s No. 3-seeded Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner also walked away with gold medals, theirs coming in the mixed doubles.
At the same time, Tors teammate Storm Simonin was finishing third overall in the boys singles.
Ball High also topped off the day with the boys team championship.
“It felt great that five of the (10 Shadow Creek High School) courts had Tors on them,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said.
Corrales and Washingon led the way, living up to their No. 1 seed with a dramatic 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 finals victory over No. 2-seeded Galena Park.
After drawing a bye, Corrales and Washington only gave up three games to reach the championship round, beating Texas City’s Caleb Bryant and Conan Dunkle in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, before easing past Fort Bend Elkins in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
“Watching our captains (Corrales and Washington) come together to shut down Galena Park in the second set to clinch first and advance to regionals was one of the most exhilarating moments of my coaching career,” LeGate said.
“Tyreese was one of my first players at Ball as a freshman, and for four years I watched him fight for this moment. We have been talking about regionals his entire high school career.”
Meantime, the Tors’ other boys doubles entry, Bryce Rosales and Jerry Santos, placed fourth overall, losing a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 heartbreaker to Elkins in the third-place match.
As for Buss and Elzner, they won four times, following a bye with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Alvin Shadow Creek in the quarterfinals.
Buss and Elzner proceeded to upset No. 1-seeded Galena Park in the semifinals, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), before knocking off Elkins in the final, 6-4, 6-3.
“(Buss and Elzner) are a powerhouse to be reckoned with, and I cannot wait to see where their great net work and consistent rallies will take them in regionals,” LeGate said.
“They faced a tough opponent this morning, but they brought their best game and came out victorious. They work so well together.”
Ball High’s other mixed doubles team, Maya Leisey and Mack Jobe, settled for fourth-best, dropping a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 marathon to Galena Park in their third-place match.
Earlier, in the quarterfinals, Leisey and Jobe upset No. 4-seeded Manvel 6-2, 6-2.
Simonin earned his bronze medal by way of a bye and a 6-0, 6-1 romp past Galena Park’s Ronaldo Flores in the quarterfinals.
Then after losing to Elkins’ No. 1-seeded Ryan Au Yeung, the eventual runner-up, in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-1, Simonin responded with a 6-2, 6-3 decision past Elkins’ Diego Sananez in the third-place match.
In the girls doubles third-place match, Texas City’s Alexis Herrera and Leticia Sanchez lost to Elkins.
Herrera and Sanchez had beaten Ball High’s Jhanna Antonio and Erica Pidatella in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4.
