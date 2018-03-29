LEAGUE CITY
The Pearland Lady Oilers’ defense out-muscled the Friendswood Lady Mustangs’ attack to take a 1-0 win in Thursday’s Region III-6A bi-district playoff match at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“We had a hard time maintaining possession in the attacking third and turned the ball over a lot in the middle third to the attacking third, and just couldn’t create any good chances in front of the goal,” Friendswood head coach Laura Peter said.
In the 24th minute, Pearland’s McKenzie Rizqi got a one-on-one look against Friendswood goalkeeper Katie Reyes, and and sent a deft touch into the back left corner of the net.
“We were giving too much space and not marking tight enough in the first half, and that’s what led to their goal, but they’re very good, they’re fast, they’re skilled, they do everything quick,” Peter said. “We knew we were going to have to play very well to hang with them.”
Seven minutes into the match, Kayla Izaguirre had a shot go just wide right of the goal. In the 22nd minute and 29th minute, the Lady Mustangs’ defense was able to turn away a couple of dangerous Pearland attacks.
The second half finally saw some life from Friendswood’s attack, but the Lady Mustangs couldn’t capitalize on their few opportunities. A corner kick in the 53rd minute was barely too tall for a header in the box.
About six minutes later, Friendswood’s Joanne Kaouk had a good look at the goal, but Pearland’s defense deflected the shot on goal away.
Pearland got a good opportunity to add another goal in the 68th minute on a rebound of a deflected free kick, but a shot was missed wide left. Pearland’s keeper snuffed out a promising Friendswood attack in the 73rd minute.
A young Lady Mustangs team will return 18 varsity players next year, and will also enjoy a drop from Class 6A to Class 5A.
“The potential is there, and the future looks good for us dropping to 5A will definitely help,” Peter said.
